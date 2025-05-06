



Pakistan has reported a drastic reduction in water flow in the Chenab River after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and closed the gates of the Baglihar and Salal dams. The situation has caused significant alarm in Pakistan, particularly among agricultural and irrigation authorities, as the country relies heavily on the Indus river system for its water needs.





On Sunday, the water flow at the Marala headworks on the Chenab River was recorded at up to 35,000 cusecs. By Monday morning, this had plummeted to approximately 3,100 cusecs, marking a nearly complete blockage of the river’s flow into Pakistan. Pakistani officials confirmed that this sudden and severe reduction was a direct result of India’s decision to restrict water releases following the suspension of the treaty.





The closure of the Baglihar and Salal dams in Jammu and Kashmir was visually confirmed, with images showing all gates shut and water levels in the Chenab dropping to historic lows. Local accounts from the region noted that the river, which once flowed at heights of 25–30 feet, now barely reached 1.5–2 feet, making it possible for people to walk across the riverbed in some areas for the first time in memory.





The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, had governed the sharing of the Indus river system between India and Pakistan for over six decades. Under the treaty, Pakistan was allocated the majority of the water from the western rivers (Indus, Jhelum, Chenab), while India retained rights over the eastern rivers (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej), but with limited rights to use the western rivers for certain purposes.





India’s recent move to put the treaty in abeyance came in the aftermath of a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based terrorists and responded by escalating diplomatic and strategic measures, including the suspension of the treaty.





The impact of these actions is expected to be severe for Pakistan’s agriculture. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) advisory committee expressed grave concern, forecasting a 21% water shortage for the early Kharif season-a critical period for crop sowing. The committee warned that if the reduced flows from the Chenab persist, the deficit could widen further, with late Kharif shortages projected at around 7%. The shortage is particularly alarming as the Chenab is vital for irrigating vast tracts of farmland in Pakistan’s Punjab province.





Indian authorities have stated that the restriction of water flows is part of regular dam operations, including flushing and desillting, but the timing and scale of the closures have been widely interpreted as a direct response to the recent escalation in bilateral tensions.





Local Indian residents have voiced strong support for the government’s measures, calling for a complete halt to water supplies to Pakistan and expressing solidarity with the Indian armed forces and leadership.





The abrupt suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the closure of key dams have led to a severe water crisis for Pakistan, with immediate and potentially worsening consequences for its agriculture and food security. The situation remains fluid, with Pakistani authorities monitoring water levels daily and warning that continued reductions could further exacerbate the crisis.





