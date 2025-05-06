



For the twelfth consecutive night, the Pakistan Army has violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, engaging in unprovoked small-arms firing across multiple sectors.





According to official statements, the incidents occurred during the night of May 5–6, 2025, targeting Indian positions in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. The Indian Army responded in a proportionate manner, maintaining operational restraint while asserting its right to retaliate.





These renewed ceasefire violations follow the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including tourists and a local resident. In response to the attack, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a move that coincided with the onset of nightly cross-border firing by Pakistani troops from April 24 onward. The violations, initially limited to Kupwara and Baramulla, quickly spread to other sectors such as Poonch, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Naushera, and Mendhar, affecting five out of seven border districts in Jammu and Kashmir.





Despite a recent hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, during which India reportedly cautioned Pakistan, the ceasefire breaches have continued unabated. Pakistan has also escalated diplomatic and economic measures: it has blocked its airspace for Indian airlines, closed the Wagah border crossing, suspended all trade with India, and warned that any diversion of Indus waters would be treated as an “Act of War”.





The current escalation marks a significant deterioration in border stability, undermining the ceasefire agreement renewed in February 2021, which had led to a period of relative calm along the 740-kilometer LoC and International Border. The persistent violations now signal a return to heightened tensions and instability in the region, with the ceasefire agreement seen as largely ineffective under the present circumstances.





No casualties have been reported so far in the recent exchanges, but the situation remains tense, with both militaries on high alert and the potential for further escalation if diplomatic efforts fail to restore calm.





