

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a significant conversation with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, focusing on India's "targeted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism."

This diplomatic engagement follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which prompted India to launch a major counter-terror operation, 'Operation Sindoor,' targeting terror infrastructure across the border.





In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives-including one Nepali national-and left several injured, the Indian Armed Forces executed precision strikes on nine identified terror sites located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





These sites were linked to banned terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM). The operation was meticulously planned to avoid civilian casualties and infrastructure damage, underscoring India's intent to act against terrorism while exercising restraint and responsibility.





Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that all nine terror camps were successfully destroyed, and the targets were chosen to ensure no harm to civilians. The operation, lasting just 25 minutes, involved joint efforts from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, and resulted in the elimination of over 70 terrorists and significant disruption to terror networks. The targeted locations included notorious sites such as Markaz Taiba in Muridke, where perpetrators of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, including David Headley and Ajmal Kasab, were trained.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized that the Pahalgam attack was marked by extreme brutality, with victims executed at close range in front of their families. He stated that the attack aimed to undermine the return of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, and intelligence indicated further imminent threats from Pakistan-based terror modules. India’s response was described as "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible," focusing on dismantling terrorist infrastructure and pre-empting future attacks.





The diplomatic outreach to Qatar is notable, as the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, conveyed his condolences and full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reaffirming Qatar’s backing for India’s fight against terrorism and its pursuit of justice. Both leaders reiterated their commitment to deepening the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and implementing decisions from the Amir’s recent state visit to India.





India’s actions have drawn international attention, with calls for restraint and dialogue between India and Pakistan. The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened an emergency consultation at Pakistan’s request, but members reportedly raised tough questions for Pakistan regarding its lack of action against terror groups operating from its territory.





The conversation between EAM Jaishankar and his Qatari counterpart highlights India’s diplomatic efforts to secure international support for its counter-terrorism measures, while 'Operation Sindoor' demonstrates India’s resolve to deliver a targeted, proportionate response to cross-border terrorism, aiming to deter further attacks and restore stability in the region.





