



Operation Sindoor was launched by India in the early hours of May 7, 2025, as a direct military response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, including Indian civilians and a Nepali national. The attack was attributed to Pakistan-based terrorist groups, prompting India to take decisive action against the infrastructure supporting these organisations.





The primary objective of Operation Sindoor was to dismantle the operational capabilities of terrorist groups-Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)-by targeting their training and logistical camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was meticulously planned to ensure that only terrorist infrastructure was hit, deliberately avoiding civilian and Pakistani military sites. Indian officials emphasised that the action was "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," aimed solely at disabling terror modules and deterring imminent attacks on Indian soil.





The operation began at approximately 1:04 am and lasted for about 25 minutes, concluding at 1:30 am. Indian armed forces, using precision-guided munitions, drones, and stand-off weapons, struck nine key terror facilities:





1. Markaz Abbas, Kotli (PoK): A nerve centre for LeT suicide bomber training. 2. Gulpur Camp, Kotli (PoK): Lashkar-e-Taiba base linked to past attacks, including the 2023 Poonch and 2024 pilgrim bus attacks. 3. Sarjal Camp, Sialkot (Pakistan): JeM facility where terrorists involved in the killing of J&K Police personnel were trained. 4. Bahawalpur (Pakistan): Headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad, frequented by top terrorist leaders. 5. Muridke (Pakistan): Lashkar-e-Taiba's main training base, where 26/11 Mumbai attackers, including A5. jmal Kasab and David Headley, were trained. 6. Mahmoona Jaya Camp, Sialkot (Pakistan): Hizbul Mujahideen control centre for the Kathua-Jammu region. 7. Sawai Nala Camp, Muzaffarabad (PoK): Key LeT training facility. 8. Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad (PoK): JeM camp for weapons and survival training. 9. Barnala Camp, Bhimber (PoK): LeT camp specialising in weapon handling and IED training.





All nine strikes were confirmed as successful by Indian officials, with video evidence released to the public showing the destruction of these camps.





Casualties And Impact





According to Indian sources, around 70 terrorists were killed in the strikes. No civilian or military installations in Pakistan were targeted, underscoring the operation’s restraint and precision. However, Pakistan responded with heavy artillery fire across the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in civilian casualties and injuries on both sides. Reports indicate that at least nine civilians were killed and 38 injured due to Pakistani shelling in border areas.





Aftermath And Reactions





Indian Government: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the operation as essential, proportionate, and responsible, reiterating that India’s intent was not escalation but deterrence and justice for the Pahalgam victims. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed counterparts in the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Russia, and France, emphasising India’s preparedness to retaliate if provoked but stressing no desire to escalate the conflict.





Operational Disruptions: The operation and subsequent Pakistani retaliation led to the closure of schools, colleges, and airports in several northern Indian cities, with flights suspended or diverted as a precaution.





Public and International Response: The operation was widely supported within India as a necessary step against terrorism. Internationally, there were calls for restraint amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor marks a significant escalation in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, demonstrating a willingness to conduct cross-border precision strikes against terrorist infrastructure while exercising restraint to avoid civilian and military casualties. The operation underscores India’s resolve to hold perpetrators of terrorism accountable and signals a new phase in the regional security dynamic.





