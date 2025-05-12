



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a telephone conversation with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following recent ceasefire violations.





During the call, Jaishankar apprised Abdelatty of the latest developments in the region, particularly emphasising India’s unwavering stance of “zero tolerance for terrorism in all forms and manifestations”.





He reiterated that India remains firm and uncompromising in its approach to terrorism, a message that comes in the wake of the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives and triggered India’s launch of Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The conversation also focused on expanding economic cooperation between India and Egypt, with Jaishankar expressing optimism about future engagements and welcoming his Egyptian counterpart to India.





Meanwhile, the ceasefire agreed upon by India and Pakistan on May 10, after four days of intense cross-border hostilities, was quickly marred by further violations. Indian authorities reported that Pakistan breached the ceasefire within hours, deploying drones and missiles into Indian territory. India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri condemned these acts as a breach of the understanding and warned that India would respond strongly to any further violations.





The Indian Armed Forces have been instructed to maintain a high level of vigilance along both the International Border and the Line of Control, prepared to deal robustly with any repetition of ceasefire violations.





Indian sources issued a stern warning that continued violations would have “consequences,” and that Operation Sindoor remains active. They asserted that no location in Pakistan would be safe for terrorists or their supporters, signaling India’s intent to pursue those responsible for cross-border terrorism regardless of their movements within Pakistan.





The ceasefire, which was brokered with significant diplomatic intervention from the United States, was intended to halt escalating military exchanges and restore calm to the region. However, the persistence of violations underscores the fragility of the truce and the ongoing challenges in achieving lasting peace and security.





Jaishankar’s outreach to Egypt’s Foreign Minister served both to brief a key international partner on the situation and to reinforce India’s demand for zero tolerance towards terrorism, even as the situation with Pakistan remains tense and unresolved.





ANI







