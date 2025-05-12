



In his inaugural Sunday address as the newly elected head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV-born Robert Prevost in Chicago and the first US-born pontiff-delivered a powerful appeal for global peace, directly addressing some of the world’s most urgent conflicts.





Speaking from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to a large crowd, the Pope welcomed the recent ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope that upcoming negotiations would yield a lasting agreement between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





He stated, “I hope that, through the upcoming negotiations, a lasting agreement may soon be reached”. The ceasefire, negotiated overnight after a period of cross-border hostilities, was described by the Pope as a positive step, with his prayers offered for the “miracle of peace” in the region.





Pope Leo XIV’s message was not limited to South Asia. He invoked the memory of the immense tragedy of World War II, urging influential world leaders to prevent the outbreak of a third world war, and repeated the plea: “Never again war!”.





Reflecting on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he shared his deep concern for the suffering of the Ukrainian people, calling for “every effort” to achieve a “genuine, true, and lasting peace swiftly.” He specifically called for the release of prisoners and the reunification of children with their families.





Turning to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the Pope expressed profound sorrow over the ongoing violence, demanding an immediate ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian aid to the exhausted civilian population. He insisted that “all hostages” be freed, highlighting the dire situation faced by Palestinians after months of blockade and military operations.





Pope Leo XIV’s address strongly signalled continuity with his predecessor, Pope Francis, both in tone and substance. He echoed Francis’s warnings about a “piecemeal” third world war and reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to social justice and peace.





In his first formal meeting with cardinals, Leo XIV explained his choice of papal name as a tribute to Pope Leo XIII, renowned for his social teaching during the first industrial revolution, and pledged to build upon Francis’s legacy of reform and advocacy for human dignity in the context of modern challenges such as artificial intelligence.





The Pope’s remarks were widely welcomed, with world leaders-including the US President-expressing readiness to support peace initiatives in South Asia following the India-Pakistan ceasefire. Pope Leo XIV’s first Sunday address thus set a clear tone for his papacy: a passionate commitment to peace, justice, and the protection of the vulnerable amid a turbulent global landscape.





