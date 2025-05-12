



India has released the names of several high-ranking Pakistani officials who attended the funeral prayers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Abdul Rauf, a US-designated global terrorist, killed during Operation Sindoor. The funeral, held in Muridke-known as the headquarters of LeT-was notably attended by:





Lt Gen Fayyaz Hussain Major General Rao Imran Brigadier Mohd Furqan (Administration) Usman Anwar (Punjab Legislator) Malik Sohaib Ahmed The Inspector General of Police in Pakistan's Punjab province was also present





The IGP's presence underscores the high-level participation from both the military and civil administration.





Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces as a direct and precise response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. The operation targeted nine major terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), including the LeT headquarters in Muridke and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur.





Indian forces conducted 24 missile strikes, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists, including high-value figures such as Abdul Rauf, Yusuf Azhar, and Mudasir Ahmed-individuals implicated in major attacks like the IC-814 hijacking and the Pulwama blast.





The presence of Pakistan’s military and police leadership at the funeral of Abdul Rauf, who was actively involved in orchestrating terror attacks against India, is seen as a significant development. It highlights the close nexus between sections of Pakistan’s establishment and designated terrorist organizations operating from its soil. This event further underscores longstanding Indian allegations regarding official patronage and support for terror infrastructure in Pakistan.





Details of The Operation And Its Aftermath





Targets: The operation struck nine terror hubs-five in PoJK (Sawal Nala, Syedna Bilal, Gulpur, Barnala, Abbas) and four in Pakistan (Bhawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, Mehmoona Joya).





Casualties: Over 100 terrorists were killed, including high-value targets directly linked to attacks on Indian soil.





Evidence: Satellite imagery and missile impact videos were released, showing the destruction of terror camps and infrastructure at Muridke and Bahawalpur.





Indian Stance: India maintained that its response was controlled, precise, and non-escalatory, focusing solely on terror infrastructure while avoiding civilian or military installations.





Escalation: The operation marked a new phase in India’s counter-terrorism approach, signaling that any future hostile actions would be met with decisive and targeted military responses.





The attendance of Pakistan’s top brass at the funeral of slain LeT terrorists has fueled further tensions between India and Pakistan, with India using the incident to highlight the complicity of Pakistani officials in supporting terror outfits. The aftermath of Operation Sindoor has seen continued diplomatic and military engagement, with India insisting on direct communication between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) and rejecting third-party mediation.





The episode has not only exposed the deep-rooted links between Pakistan’s establishment and terrorist entities but has also set a precedent for India’s robust and proactive counter-terrorism doctrine in the region.





ANI







