



The recent visit of INS Kochi, the Indian Navy's frontline guided missile destroyer, to Male, Maldives, marked a significant step in strengthening regional maritime cooperation and capacity-building between India and the Maldives.





According to the Indian High Commission in Maldives, INS Kochi's interactions and professional exchanges during its stay in Male were described as "fruitful," underlining India's ongoing commitment to regional security and partnership with friendly foreign countries.





INS Kochi arrived in Male accompanied by the Maldives National Defence Forces (MNDF) Coast Guard Ship (CGS) Huravee, which had undergone a normal refit at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai from December of the previous year until April 2025. The formal handover of CGS Huravee was conducted by India's High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramanian, who presented the vessel to Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force, MNDF, at a ceremony held at the MNDF Coast Guard Jetty.





The visit was marked by a series of high-level engagements, including a courtesy call by Captain Mahesh C Moudgil, Commanding Officer of INS Kochi, on Major General Ibrahim Hilmy and Brigadier General Mohammed Saleem, Commandant of the Coast Guard MNDF. These interactions were complemented by a schedule of bilateral meetings, cross-deck visits, and sports fixtures planned between the Indian Navy and the MNDF, fostering professional camaraderie and mutual understanding.





The Indian Navy highlighted that the visit of INS Kochi not only reinforced the strong maritime links between India and the Maldives but also underscored India's dedication to ensuring security, peace, and freedom of navigation in the region. The Maldivian authorities extended a warm welcome to the Indian delegation, reflecting the friendly and cooperative relations between the two nations.





INS Kochi, commissioned on September 30, 2015, is a key asset of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command. Its visit to Male and the handover of CGS Huravee serve as tangible demonstrations of India's strategic intent to support its maritime neighbours and contribute to collective security in the Indian Ocean region.





ANI







