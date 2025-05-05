



The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, has had a noticeable but not crippling impact on tourism in the region, according to Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. While the incident led to a wave of cancellations and a temporary decline in tourist confidence, there are early signs that sentiment is recovering, particularly as Indian tourists have begun returning to the valley just a week after many had initially canceled their plans.





Shekhawat emphasised that these returning tourists are playing a crucial role in rebuilding confidence and demonstrating that Kashmir remains a safe and attractive destination for visitors.





Despite setbacks, Shekhawat remains optimistic about the long-term prospects for Kashmir’s tourism sector. He acknowledged that the attack has caused a "slight setback" to ongoing efforts to develop new tourist destinations in the valley, but stressed that collaborative efforts between the Centre, state governments, and the private sector could help the industry recover and thrive. Between 2021 and 2023, the Kashmir Valley saw average annual tourist arrivals of 20.1 lakh, an 80 percent increase compared to the 11.1 lakh seen during 2016-2018, highlighting the region’s growing appeal prior to the attack.





Looking ahead, Shekhawat outlined a vision for India to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, with tourism’s share of GDP potentially rising from the current 7-8% to 10%, provided there is sustained collaboration across government and industry. He also expressed confidence that India could rank among the world’s top 10 tourism destinations within the next decade, noting active policy reforms and marketing initiatives by various states.





A key area of focus is the development of MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism. Shekhawat asserted that with synchronized efforts in infrastructure and coordination between the government and private sector, India could become the “MICE capital” of the world.





The recent WAVES Summit in Mumbai was cited as evidence of India’s capacity to host large-scale international events. Suman Berry, Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, added that MICE tourism holds significant potential for employment generation and economic activity, advocating for the creation of entertainment ecosystems around major cities to encourage longer tourist stays and further boost the sector.





In conclusion, while the Pahalgam attack has temporarily disrupted tourism in Kashmir, government officials remain confident in the sector’s resilience and long-term growth prospects. Immediate efforts are focused on restoring confidence, supporting affected communities, and continuing the broader push to position India-and Kashmir in particular-as a premier global tourism destination.





