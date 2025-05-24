



Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently engaged in telephonic discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, as confirmed by Pakistan’s Foreign Office.





During these conversations, Prime Minister Sharif underscored Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that the nation would safeguard its interests at all costs. This assertion comes amid rising regional tensions and reflects Islamabad’s resolve to maintain its national security.





A significant point of discussion was India’s reported attempt to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, a longstanding water-sharing agreement between the two countries. Sharif voiced his deep concern over this development, highlighting that such actions could have far-reaching consequences for regional stability.





He reiterated Pakistan’s position that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains the primary source of instability in South Asia, urging for a resolution to this longstanding issue.





The conversations also covered the deteriorating situation in the Middle East, with particular focus on the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Prime Minister Sharif expressed grave concern over the ongoing violence and the urgent need for international intervention.





He called on the global community to ensure the consistent and timely delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, stressing the importance of alleviating their suffering. Furthermore, Sharif expressed hope that the upcoming United Nations Conference on the Two-State Solution, scheduled for next month, would produce meaningful outcomes and contribute to lasting peace in the region.





These diplomatic engagements reflect Pakistan’s active involvement in addressing key regional and international issues, reaffirming its commitment to sovereignty, regional stability, and humanitarian support.





Agencies







