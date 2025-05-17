



India’s indigenous navigation system, NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), has emerged as a cornerstone of the nation’s technological and strategic ambitions. Developed by ISRO, NavIC aims to provide accurate positioning, navigation, and timing services to users across India and up to 1,500 km beyond its borders, addressing both civilian and defence needs.





The system’s evolution, current challenges, and future prospects were recently discussed by former ISRO Chairman A S Kiran Kumar, who played a pivotal role in NavIC’s development.





Development And Strategic Importance





NavIC was conceived in the aftermath of the 1999 Kargil War, when India was denied GPS access by the United States, highlighting the strategic vulnerability of relying on foreign navigation systems. This led to the approval of an indigenous satellite navigation project in 2006.





The first NavIC satellite was launched in 2013, and by 2016, ISRO declared the initial seven-satellite constellation operational. NavIC provides two main services: the Standard Positioning Service (SPS) for civilian applications and the Restricted Service (RS) for authorised users, including the military.





NavIC’s regional focus ensures high accuracy-better than 10 meters within India and 20 meters in the surrounding region-making it especially valuable for national security, disaster management, and critical infrastructure such as power grid synchronisation. Its use of geostationary satellites ensures continuous 24/7 coverage over the region, a key advantage over global systems where satellites may periodically move out of range.





Recent Setbacks And Technical Challenges





Despite its promise, NavIC has faced technical hurdles. The latest setback occurred in January 2025, when the NVS-02 satellite, intended to replace the ageing IRNSS-1E, failed to reach its designated orbit due to a pyro valve malfunction that prevented oxidizer flow to the thrusters. As a result, the satellite remains stranded in an elliptical Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit, unsuitable for its intended navigation role. ISRO is now exploring alternative strategies to utilize the satellite, even in its current orbit.





This is not an isolated incident. Since 2013, 11 NavIC satellites have been launched, but only five remain fully operational due to issues such as atomic clock failures and launch anomalies. For instance, atomic clocks-crucial for precise timing-have malfunctioned in several satellites, and the IRNSS-1H replacement mission failed due to a heat shield issue. These setbacks have affected the system’s robustness, but ISRO continues to pursue constellation augmentation with next-generation satellites like NVS-03 and NVS-04.





NavIC in Smartphones And Everyday Use





NavIC’s integration into consumer technology is advancing steadily. Many smartphones sold in India since 2020 already support NavIC, and the government has mandated that future devices must be NavIC-compatible. This ensures that users within India and up to 1,500 km beyond can access indigenous navigation services, enhancing location accuracy for applications ranging from navigation apps to emergency response.





NavIC’s utility extends beyond smartphones. It is used in marine navigation-fishermen receive real-time location, fishing zone advisories, and weather alerts via NavIC-enabled devices. The system also supports fleet management, precision agriculture, and power grid synchronisation, demonstrating its versatility across sectors.





National Security And Regional Diplomacy





A S Kiran Kumar emphasized NavIC’s critical role in ensuring India’s autonomy in navigation, particularly during geopolitical tensions. By not relying on foreign networks, India safeguards its strategic interests and maintains operational independence. NavIC’s regional coverage also opens avenues for diplomatic engagement with neighbouring countries, especially within SAARC, by offering them access to reliable navigation services.





Future Prospects





Despite recent setbacks, NavIC’s future remains promising. Efforts are underway to restore and expand the constellation, with upcoming launches planned to enhance system reliability and introduce new features such as L1 band signals for broader device compatibility. The vision is to eventually scale NavIC to a global system, competing with GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou. For now, ISRO is focused on optimising the current system, ensuring continuity of service, and leveraging NavIC’s advantages for India’s technological, economic, and strategic goals.





Conclusion





NavIC represents a significant leap in India’s quest for technological sovereignty and strategic autonomy. While technical challenges persist, ongoing innovation and policy support are driving its integration into everyday life-from satellites in orbit to smartphones in citizens’ hands. As ISRO continues to refine and expand the system, NavIC is poised to shape the future of navigation for India and its neighbourhood, underpinning both national security and digital empowerment.





