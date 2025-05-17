



The Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr. Samir V Kamat, recently visited the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE) located at Avadi in Chennai, where he inaugurated the state-of-the-art Automotive and Weapons Systems Testing Centre at Vellanur.





This newly established centre is equipped with 26 different types of tracks, specifically designed to facilitate comprehensive testing of the automotive performance parameters of tracked armoured fighting vehicles.





The advanced infrastructure will play a pivotal role in evaluating the reliability and operational capabilities of tracked vehicles developed by CVRDE or any other design agency, prior to their induction into user trials at field ranges.





In addition to the main testing centre, Dr. Kamat also inaugurated a dedicated engine test centre during his visit. The new engine testing facility is expected to significantly enhance the ability to assess and refine power pack systems, which are crucial for the performance and endurance of armoured vehicles.





During his tour, various features and capabilities of these test facilities were demonstrated and explained to the DRDO delegates, highlighting the technological advancements and the strategic importance of these new additions.





Dr. Kamat took the opportunity to review the progress of ongoing projects at CVRDE, underlining the establishment’s key role in the indigenous development of complex technologies for armoured fighting vehicles.





He stressed the importance of maintaining a sharp focus on the advancement of sophisticated systems and power packs, which are essential for strengthening the nation’s defence capabilities.





The inauguration of these testing centres marks a significant milestone in India’s efforts towards self-reliance in defence technology and is expected to greatly contribute to the reliability, safety, and effectiveness of future armoured fighting vehicles developed for the Indian armed forces.





Agencies







