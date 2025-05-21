



Operation Sindoor, executed by the Indian Army’s 15 Corps under the command of Lieutenant General Prashant Srivastava, stands as a meticulously planned and precisely executed cross-border military operation that delivered a powerful message of deterrence without escalation.





The operation was launched as a swift and calculated retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, which had claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Within hours of the attack, Indian military planners initiated a 15-day phase of intensive reconnaissance, intelligence gathering, and strategic preparation. This included bolstering defensive postures, identifying high-value enemy targets, and integrating advanced weapon systems and electronic warfare capabilities into the operational framework.





A hallmark of Operation Sindoor was its emphasis on precision and surprise. The offensive commenced in the early hours of May 7, with simultaneous strikes launched between 01:05 am and 01:30 am across multiple enemy positions. The first 25 minutes were deemed critical, and real-time surveillance ensured “eyes on target” for accurate execution and immediate post-strike damage assessment. Indian artillery and missile units operated in tightly coordinated fashion, delivering massive yet selective firepower against terror infrastructure and Pakistani military positions that supported these networks. Importantly, the Indian Army maintained strict adherence to ethical conduct, ensuring that no women or children were targeted during the strikes.





The operation struck deep into Pakistani territory, with key enemy locations—including those in the Muzaffarabad sector—hit as far as 34 to 41 kilometers inside Pakistan. Multiple posts used as shields for terror hideouts were also destroyed, marking the first time India had executed such deep and wide-ranging strikes across several sectors in a single, coordinated action.





The results were significant: 64 Pakistani fatalities, including two Army officers, and 96 injuries. Intercepted enemy communications revealed panic and confusion among Pakistani troops, who were caught completely off-guard by the scale and precision of the attack. Attempts by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) to retaliate were effectively repelled by Indian forces using advanced launchpads and electronic warfare to intercept and prevent cross-border intrusions.





Operation Sindoor also showcased India’s technological edge in surveillance and counter-drone operations. In the northern Pir Panjal range, Indian forces detected and tracked 307 Pakistani quadcopters out of 349 intrusions, significantly degrading Pakistan’s situational awareness and providing India with a crucial tactical advantage throughout the operation.





Remarkably, the operation was executed without any Indian casualties—a testament to the precision, coordination, and overwhelming firepower demonstrated by the Indian armed forces. The Indian Army emphasized that Operation Sindoor was a measured and punitive response, focused solely on terror infrastructure and not intended as an act of escalation.





The operation’s success reaffirmed India’s military capability, technological superiority, and commitment to restraint in warfare, while sending an unequivocal message that any provocation or support to terrorism will be met with decisive and proportionate force.





Operation Sindoor will be remembered as one of the most calculated and effective cross-border military actions in recent times, reflecting the Indian Army’s ability to combine strategic surprise, operational precision, and ethical conduct in the face of grave provocation.





