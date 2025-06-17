



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Calgary, Canada, on June 17, 2025, to participate in the 51st G7 Summit being held in Kananaskis, Alberta, marking a significant development in India-Canada relations after a period of diplomatic strain. This is Modi's first visit to Canada since 2015 and comes at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.





His arrival follows a phase of tension triggered by Canadian allegations in 2023 regarding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India strongly denied, leading to a diplomatic standoff and the expulsion of diplomats by both sides. Modi’s visit is widely seen as an opportunity to reset bilateral ties and engage on pressing global issues.





The summit, hosted by Canada as it holds the rotating G7 presidency, brings together leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the European Union, along with invited partner countries and international organizations such as the United Nations, World Bank, and IMF. This marks Modi’s sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit, underscoring India’s growing importance on the global stage and its regular invitations since 2019.





Modi’s 23-hour stay in Canada is packed with high-level engagements. He is scheduled to address the G7 Outreach Session, which focuses on themes such as protecting global communities, building energy security, accelerating the digital transition, and securing future partnerships.





The summit takes place amid heightened geopolitical tensions, including conflicts between Israel and Iran, and Russia and Ukraine, as well as recent trade disputes involving US President Donald Trump, who is also attending the summit but plans to depart early due to developments in the Middle East.





On the sidelines, Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and possibly Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, among others. These meetings are anticipated to cover a range of issues, including counterterrorism cooperation, trade, technology, and global security. The visit comes shortly after India's Operation Sindoor, a counterterrorism operation in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, further highlighting the focus on anti-terror outreach during Modi’s engagements.





Modi’s arrival in Canada follows the successful completion of the Cyprus leg of his three-nation tour, where he was conferred the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III by President Nikos Christodoulides—the highest honour awarded by Cyprus to foreign heads of government.





The discussions in Cyprus covered strategic partnerships, trade, defence, fintech, maritime shipping, and people-to-people exchanges, reflecting India’s expanding diplomatic footprint in the Mediterranean and Europe.





Prime Minister Modi’s attendance at the 51st G7 Summit is a pivotal moment for India’s global diplomacy and its bilateral relationship with Canada. The visit is expected to facilitate dialogue on critical international challenges, strengthen India’s engagement with the world’s leading economies, and potentially ease recent tensions with Canada through direct, high-level interactions. Following the summit, Modi is scheduled to depart for Zagreb, Croatia, concluding his international tour.





Based On ANI Report







