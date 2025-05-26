



Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools (RVMT), a prominent aerospace and defence manufacturing firm, has announced plans to develop a cutting-edge Kamikaze drone, signalling a major advancement in India’s indigenous unmanned aerial systems (UAS) capabilities.





The new drone, recently showcased at an industry event, will be powered by RVMT’s fully indigenous micro turbojet engine, the INDRA RV25:240N, which is positioned as the core of the platform.





The INDRA RV25:240N engine, developed entirely in-house and supported by academic collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, weighs just 25 kg and delivers a thrust of 240N, making it ideal for small, high-speed UAVs such as Kamikaze drones. This engine is notable for its lightweight design and best-in-class thrust-to-weight ratio, enabling the drone to achieve high speeds and agility while maintaining a compact form factor.





INDRA RV25:240N Micro Turbojet Engine

A key innovation in the proposed drone is its hybrid propulsion system, which combines the micro turbojet engine with electric propulsion.





This hybrid setup is expected to enhance both endurance and operational flexibility, allowing the drone to loiter for extended periods and then execute high-speed terminal dives to strike targets.





The projected operational range is approximately 500 kilometers, positioning the drone as a formidable asset for deep-strike missions, border surveillance, and precision targeting—capabilities that are especially relevant in the context of recent regional conflicts and India’s own Operation Sindoor, where loitering munitions played a pivotal role.





RVMT’s approach is comprehensive, with in-house development spanning design, simulation, flight dynamics, structural components, flight controllers, onboard computer systems, and wiring harnesses.





This end-to-end capability reduces reliance on foreign suppliers, enhances quality control, and aligns with India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. The company’s efforts are also expected to stimulate the domestic aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, create jobs, and foster technological innovation.





The new Kamikaze drone is set to compete with established international systems such as Israel’s Harop and the U.S.-made Switchblade, offering comparable range and potentially superior mission flexibility due to its hybrid propulsion. For the Indian military, this platform could provide significant tactical advantages along sensitive borders and in counter-insurgency operations, where precision and stand-off capabilities are crucial.





While RVMT has yet to release detailed specifications or a production timeline, the unveiling of the INDRA RV25:240N engine and the company’s holistic approach to UAV development mark a significant step forward for India’s defence technology sector, underscoring a commitment to self-reliance and global competitiveness in aerospace innovation.





