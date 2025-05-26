



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs in New Delhi, with a primary focus on the success of Operation Sindoor and India’s uncompromising stance against terrorism.





During the meeting, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of a unified national message against terrorism and reiterated India’s zero-tolerance policy in all its forms and manifestations.





He highlighted that Operation Sindoor, launched as a decisive response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists—which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians—targeted high-value terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





The operation led to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.





The panel was informed that the government’s strategy was to strike high-value targets swiftly, which significantly impacted the credibility and morale of the Pakistani Armed Forces by exposing their inability to protect major terror hubs.





The government underscored that, except for three countries, the global community largely supported India’s actions, appreciating its right to self-defence and its strong stand against terrorism. The recent statement by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, affirming India’s right to defend itself against terrorism, was cited as an example of international support.





Addressing concerns raised by opposition members regarding alleged prior warnings to Pakistan, the government clarified that there was no communication with Pakistan before the strikes, except for a Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level contact after the operation, as per established protocols.





The government dismissed any misrepresentation of this sequence as dishonest and reaffirmed that the cessation of hostilities was achieved only after the DGMOs of both countries had communicated post-strikes.





The committee also discussed the status of the Indus Water Treaty, with the government stating that the treaty is currently in abeyance and that members of parliament would be briefed on future actions. Jaishankar called for national unity, urging that the bipartisan spirit demonstrated by parliamentary delegations abroad should be reflected domestically as well.





In the wake of Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has initiated a diplomatic outreach by forming seven multi-party delegations to inform the international community about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and to reinforce India’s zero-tolerance message.





The meeting concluded with a strong appeal for unity and a reaffirmation of India’s commitment to defending itself against terrorism through both military and diplomatic means.





Based On ANI Report







