



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Moti Ram Jat, on charges of espionage for allegedly sharing sensitive and classified information with Pakistan intelligence officers (PIOs).





According to official statements released on Monday, Jat had been actively involved in espionage activities since 2023, passing on information related to national security to Pakistani handlers.





Investigations revealed that Jat received funds from the PIOs through various conduits as compensation for the information he provided. His activities came under scrutiny following close monitoring of his social media accounts by the CRPF in coordination with central agencies. This surveillance uncovered violations of established norms and protocols, prompting the CRPF to hand him over to the NIA for further inquiry.





Jat was arrested from Delhi and is currently being interrogated by the NIA. Following his arrest, the CRPF dismissed him from service effective May 21, 2025, under relevant provisions of the Constitution of India and CRPF rules. He was produced before a special court at Patiala House, which remanded him to NIA custody until June 6, 2025, to facilitate ongoing investigations.





This arrest is part of a broader crackdown on espionage activities linked to Pakistan, with several individuals recently detained across northern India on similar charges. The case underscores heightened vigilance by Indian security agencies in the wake of recent military confrontations and ongoing concerns over national security breaches.





Based On A PTI Report







