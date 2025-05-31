



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a large rally in Karakat, Bihar, delivered a robust message regarding India’s ongoing fight against terrorism, drawing vivid analogies to underscore the government’s determination.





Likening terrorism to a serpent, Modi declared that if terror elements attempt to raise their heads again, they would be “dragged out of their hole and trampled.”





He emphasized that the resolve of the Indian government and its armed forces remains unshaken, and that the recent action—referenced as Operation Sindoor—was only one of many strategies in India’s arsenal. The Prime Minister made it clear that the war on terror is far from over and will continue unabated until the threat is neutralized.





Modi’s visit to Bihar came after inaugurating development projects worth nearly ₹50,000 crore, signalling a dual focus on security and development. He recalled his previous rally in Madhubani, which took place after the tragic Pahalgam attack that left many women widowed.





At that time, Modi had vowed that the perpetrators would face an unprecedented punishment, and he now asserted that the promise had been fulfilled. The Prime Minister highlighted the symbolic power of “Sindoor” (vermilion), representing the strength and resilience of Indian women, and claimed that the actions of the Indian armed forces had not only dismantled terror hideouts but also struck at Pakistani military establishments and airbases, showcasing the might of “Naya Bharat” (New India).





In his speech, Modi also paid tribute to BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imtiaz of Saran district, who died fighting in Jammu and Kashmir, comparing his sacrifice to the legendary heroism of Veer Kunwar Singh, a key figure in the 1857 Revolt.





The Prime Minister praised the dedication of the Border Security Force, stating that service to the nation is their highest calling. He addressed the region’s history of Maoist violence, noting that the number of affected districts has dropped significantly—from 125 to just 18—due to the government’s concerted efforts.





Modi credited the NDA government, in power since 2014, with bringing development, security, and hope to areas once plagued by fear and unrest. He assured the audience that the government is committed to eradicating Maoism and ensuring that every village enjoys peace, prosperity, and access to education and infrastructure.





Turning to Bihar’s development, Modi outlined the progress made under his administration, including the construction of new airports and the modernization of existing ones. He also took aim at political rivals, particularly the RJD and Congress, accusing them of neglecting the state’s development and exploiting social justice for political gain.





Modi criticised these parties for arranging “poverty tours” for foreigners and failing to address the basic needs of the people, such as toilets, bank accounts, and pucca houses. He claimed that the NDA’s governance has ushered in a new era of social justice, with benefits reaching all intended beneficiaries. As Bihar prepares for upcoming assembly elections, Modi’s speech sought to reinforce the government’s achievements and its vision for a secure, developed, and inclusive India.





