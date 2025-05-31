



On May 30, at around 12 PM, security forces in Jharkhand engaged in an intense encounter with members of the banned Naxalite organization, CPI (Maoist), within the hilly and forested terrain of Vangram Tirilposi under the jurisdiction of Jhariakela Police Station. According to an official press release, the operation was initiated as part of ongoing efforts to curb Naxalite activities in the region.





During the confrontation, the security personnel managed to gain the upper hand, prompting the Naxalites to flee the scene by leveraging the dense forest cover and rugged mountainous landscape to their advantage. In the aftermath of the encounter, a subsequent search operation led to the recovery and seizure of several explosives, along with various daily-use items which may have been used by the insurgents for sustenance and operational purposes.





This incident in Jharkhand comes on the heels of a major anti-Naxal operation conducted by Indian security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district. The operation resulted in the neutralization of 27 Naxals, including the elimination of a top commander, Basavaraju. Basavaraju, who served as the general secretary of CPI (Maoist), had been actively involved in Naxalite activities for an estimated 40 to 45 years and was linked to more than 200 insurgent operations. His removal marks a significant blow to the organizational structure of the Naxalite movement in the region.





The sustained and targeted operations by Indian security forces have had a notable impact on the prevalence of Naxalite activities, particularly in the Bastar region and other parts of India. Inspector General (IG) of Police, Bastar, P Sundarraj, emphasized that as a result of these concerted efforts against the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, Naxal activity in Bastar and many other regions across the country has seen a substantial decline.





The four districts of Bastar sub-division—Bijapur, Sukma, Narayanpur, and Kanker—continue to be identified as the most affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), with additional monitoring now extended to six districts in Chhattisgarh, including Bastar, Dhamtari, and Rajnandgaon, to prevent any resurgence of insurgent activities.





IG Sundarraj further highlighted that most districts in Chhattisgarh are currently witnessing a marked reduction in Naxal-related incidents. On a national scale, only 18 districts are now categorized as Naxal-affected, with an additional 28 districts included in the "maximum thrust" list.





These "maximum thrust" districts are those where Naxal activity has been significantly curtailed, but authorities maintain vigilant observation to ensure the situation remains under control. Overall, the persistent and strategic operations by security forces have contributed to a safer environment in many formerly high-risk areas, although continued vigilance remains essential to sustain these gains and prevent any potential revival of Naxalite influence.





Based On ANI Report







