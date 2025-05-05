



Pakistan has conducted a second missile test within two days amid sharply escalating tensions with India following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, which India attributes to Pakistan-based militants.





On May 5, Pakistan’s military test-fired a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres as part of ongoing exercises named INDUS. The military stated the test aimed to ensure operational readiness of troops and validate key technical parameters such as the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy.





Senior Pakistani military leadership congratulated the troops and scientists involved, expressing confidence in their preparedness to defend Pakistan’s territorial integrity.





This test followed an earlier launch on May 3 of the Abdali Weapon System, a ballistic missile with a longer range of 450 kilometres. The Abdali missile test was also described as a training launch to validate operational readiness and technical features including advanced navigation and maneuverability. The missile is named after a historical Muslim conqueror of India, underscoring its symbolic significance amid the current geopolitical tensions.





India has condemned Pakistan’s missile tests as provocative acts that further strain already fraught relations. Indian officials have termed Pakistan's launches as "blatant" provocations. In response, India has also been demonstrating its military capabilities.





Notably, India’s advanced indigenous warship INS Surat successfully intercepted a fast, low-flying target using a Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) system in the Arabian Sea, the target missile tested by Indian Navy was similar to Pakistan's low-tech Abdali missile.





India has also reactivated its Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) fleet after grounding it earlier in the year to address technical concerns. These moves come amid heightened military activity along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, where exchanges of fire have been ongoing for several days.





Diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours have deteriorated significantly since the Pahalgam attack. India has closed the main land border crossing with Pakistan, suspended a key water-sharing treaty (the Indus Waters Treaty), cancelled visas for Pakistani nationals, and downgraded diplomatic ties. Pakistan has reciprocated with similar measures including visa cancellations, airspace closures, and expulsion of Indian diplomats and military advisers. Both sides have accused each other of ceasefire violations along the LoC, further raising the risk of escalation.





Experts and former military officers warn that while neither India nor Pakistan is likely to resort to nuclear weapons unless pushed to the extreme, even limited military exchanges carry serious risks of spiralling out of control. Both countries have significantly upgraded their military capabilities since their last major clash in 2019, increasing the potential for rapid escalation even from small-scale conflicts. The international community, including the United States, the European Union, Russia, and Iran, have urged restraint and called for de-escalation while condemning the terrorist attack that triggered the current crisis.





Pakistan’s back-to-back missile tests are part of a broader display of military readiness amid a tense stand-off with India following the Pahalgam terror attack. India has responded with its own military demonstrations and diplomatic countermeasures. The situation remains volatile, with both sides on high alert and the risk of conflict escalation heightened by recent developments. International actors continue to push for peaceful resolution and restraint to prevent further deterioration of security in the region.





