In a major escalation along the India-Pakistan border, the Indian armed forces successfully intercepted and neutralized more than 50 Pakistani drones and multiple missiles during coordinated attacks launched by Pakistan on the nights of May 7-8 and May 8, 2025. The Pakistani offensive targeted Indian Army and Air Force bases, as well as civilian sites across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, marking one of the largest cross-border drone and missile engagements in recent years.





Pakistan initiated a two-phase assault, launching swarm drones and missiles at over 15 Indian cities and military installations. The first wave struck on the intervening night of May 7-8, targeting northern and western India, while the second wave on May 8 focused on Jammu & Kashmir and border areas in Punjab and Rajasthan. The attacks were accompanied by heavy artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in civilian casualties and widespread blackouts in several Indian cities as a precautionary measure.





India’s response was swift and coordinated, leveraging a mix of Russian and indigenous air defence technologies. The Indian military deployed:





S-400 Triumf Air Defence System: Capable of detecting and destroying aerial threats, including drones and missiles, from up to 400 km away, the S-400 played a critical role in intercepting incoming projectiles. India has received three of the five contracted S-400 units, with the remaining deliveries delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





Akash Surface-to-Air Missile System (Indigenous): Designed to intercept fast-moving, low radar cross-section aerial targets, Akash missiles were actively used to neutralize Pakistani drones and missiles during the attacks.





Anti-Drone Systems And Artillery: Indian Army Air Defence units employed L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and advanced counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial System) equipment to shoot down over 45-50 drones across Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.





Integrated Radar And Control Networks: These systems enabled real-time detection, tracking, and engagement of threats, ensuring a high interception rate with no reported material losses or casualties on the Indian side.





Following the Pakistani attacks, India launched targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor. Indian forces struck military installations and air defence systems in Lahore, Islamabad, and Sialkot, employing a mix of kinetic and non-kinetic measures. Notably, kamikaze drones, including Israeli-made Harop loitering munitions, were used to neutralize Pakistani air defence assets, particularly a key installation in Lahore. The Indian Navy also commenced operations in the Arabian Sea, targeting Pakistani military assets as part of the broader counter-offensive.





The escalation led to significant disruption in civilian life. Blackouts were enforced in cities like Chandigarh, Mohali, and Srinagar to mitigate the risk of further attacks. Airports across northern India were placed on high alert, and several international and domestic flight routes were suspended. Security drills and civil defence exercises were conducted in over 244 districts to enhance preparedness.





The Indian government characterized its actions as "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," emphasizing that the response matched Pakistan's aggression in domain and intensity without widening the conflict. The escalation was triggered by a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed 26 lives and was attributed to Pakistan-backed militants. Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation, targeting terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.





India’s effective use of advanced Russian and indigenous air defence systems, coupled with integrated radar networks and counter-drone technologies, enabled it to thwart one of the most significant drone and missile offensives by Pakistan in recent history. The decisive military response under Operation Sindoor not only neutralised immediate threats but also demonstrated India’s enhanced capability to defend its airspace and retaliate against cross-border aggression.





