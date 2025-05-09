

In a major demonstration of India’s growing air defence capabilities, the Russian-made S-400 "Sudarshan Chakra" system delivered a decisive performance during the recent escalation with Pakistan. On the night of May 7-8, 2025, Pakistan launched a coordinated barrage of at least 15 missiles and multiple drones targeting military installations across 15 Indian cities, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat.





In a swift and coordinated response, Indian security agencies activated the S-400 air defence network, successfully intercepting and neutralising all incoming threats before they could reach their intended targets.





The S-400’s effectiveness was evident as none of the Pakistani missiles or drones managed to breach Indian airspace or cause any damage to military or civilian assets. Debris from the destroyed aerial threats was promptly recovered, and affected areas were sealed off for forensic analysis and evidence collection. This operational success has been hailed as a significant achievement for India’s air defence preparedness and a clear deterrent against future aggression.





Further escalating the confrontation, India’s air defence network, reportedly leveraging the S-400 system, also managed to shoot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet that had entered Indian airspace during Islamabad’s retaliatory air raids. This marked a rare instance of a modern fighter aircraft being neutralised by ground-based air defence, underscoring the S-400’s formidable reach and lethality.





The S-400 system, developed by Russia’s Almaz-Antey and inducted into Indian service as the "Sudarshan Chakra," is among the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile systems globally. Each squadron is equipped with phased-array radars, command centers, and multiple types of missiles capable of engaging targets at ranges up to 400 km and tracking threats as far as 600 km away. The system is engineered to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats, including drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and stealth aircraft, providing layered and multi-directional defence.





India currently operates four S-400 squadrons, strategically deployed to protect vulnerable regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The system’s rapid mobility and integration with other air defence assets, including Israeli HARPY drones used to disable Pakistani air defence radars, have further enhanced India’s ability to maintain air superiority and defend against complex, multi-vector attacks.





The S-400’s successful operational debut during this crisis has not only reinforced India’s aerial shield but has also had a psychological impact on adversaries, particularly Pakistan. Its ability to detect, track, and eliminate a variety of airborne threats at extended ranges has significantly constrained Pakistan’s offensive options and shifted the regional balance of power in India’s favour.





The recent events have validated India’s substantial investment in the S-400 air defence system, demonstrating its critical role as a technological force multiplier and a robust deterrent against evolving aerial threats in South Asia.





IDN







