



India and the European Union (EU) are set to conduct a three-day joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean from June 1 to June 3, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the deepening defence and strategic partnership between the two sides.





The exercise will involve Indian Navy ships alongside two frigates from the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation ATALANTA—the Italian ship Antonio MARCEGLIA and the Spanish ship REINA SOFIA, supported by their respective air assets. This collaboration is designed to strengthen maritime security cooperation and reflects the growing alignment in their approach to regional and global security challenges.





The joint exercise will focus on advanced counter-piracy operations, interoperability, tactical manoeuvres, and enhanced communication protocols. These objectives are central to addressing evolving threats in the Indian Ocean region, including piracy, armed robbery, and other illicit maritime activities.





The respective Maritime Operations Centres (MOC) of India and the EU will oversee the exercise, ensuring seamless coordination and shared situational awareness. The involvement of both MOCs highlights the importance of integrated command and control mechanisms in contemporary naval operations.





This initiative is rooted in a shared commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region. Both India and the EU have underscored the importance of respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, upholding democracy and the rule of law, ensuring freedom of navigation and overflight, facilitating unimpeded lawful commerce, and resolving disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). The exercise is a practical demonstration of these principles and their applicability in ensuring regional stability.





The upcoming naval exercise builds on recent diplomatic engagements, including the visit of the College of Commissioners to India in February 2025, which aimed to enhance collaboration on maritime domain awareness and promote shared assessment and interoperability.





The fourth EU-India Maritime Security Dialogue, held in March 2025, further emphasized the need to counter illicit maritime activities and explore new joint initiatives aligned with the objectives of this exercise. Additionally, the visit of Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, to India in April 2025 was instrumental in elevating operational ties and reinforcing bilateral naval cooperation.





Naval cooperation between India and the EU has expanded in recent years, with joint exercises conducted in the Gulf of Guinea and Gulf of Aden. The Indian Navy has also been actively involved in escorting World Food Programme-chartered vessels, coordinated by EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA.





Operation ATALANTA, launched in 2008 to combat piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Aden, has evolved to address a broader range of security challenges, including counter-narcotics, arms smuggling, and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Horn of Africa and western Indian Ocean. EUNAVFOR ATALANTA warships have previously conducted "Passing Exercises" (PASSEX) at sea with the Indian Navy, further cementing operational synergy.





The participation of Italy and Spain, as represented by their respective frigates, underscores the growing role of European nations in Indo-Mediterranean security and highlights India’s emergence as a key security provider in the broader Indo-Mediterranean space. Italy, in particular, has positioned itself as a pivotal European actor through its proactive naval deployments and diplomatic engagement. The joint exercise is not only a tactical drill but also a strategic message, asserting the importance of unity and collaboration in safeguarding shared waters against both traditional and emerging threats.





The India-EU joint naval exercise in the Indian Ocean from June 1 to 3, 2025, is a testament to the robust and evolving partnership between the two sides. It underscores their shared vision for a secure, stable, and rules-based maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific, and serves as a platform for enhancing operational interoperability, countering illicit activities, and reinforcing their commitment to international law and regional security.





Based On ANI Report







