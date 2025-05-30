



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Kanpur on Friday, personally met with the bereaved family of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from the city who was tragically killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Shubham was shot dead in what has been described as a cowardly act of violence motivated by religious hatred, leaving his family and the local community in profound grief.





Upon arriving at Chakeri airport, PM Modi took the time to sit with Shubham’s parents and his wife, Ashanya Dwivedi, to offer his condolences and to listen to their experiences of the harrowing incident. During this emotional meeting, the Prime Minister was visibly moved, particularly as he spoke with Ashanya, who had witnessed the attack first-hand.





The Prime Minister expressed his deep sorrow over the loss and praised the family’s unwavering spirit and their gratitude towards the Indian Army, which had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the terror attack. He shared his appreciation on social media, stating, “Their spirit inspires the countrymen,” and emphasized the importance of unity and resilience in the face of terrorism.





Sanjay Dwivedi, Shubham’s father, recounted the meeting as a profoundly emotional moment for everyone present. He noted that PM Modi did not come with any demands or political agenda, but rather to personally console the family and to acknowledge the pain they were enduring.





Sanjay mentioned that the Prime Minister was especially affected when he spoke with Ashanya, who had to endure the trauma of seeing her husband killed before her. Sanjay expressed his belief that the incident had deeply impacted the Prime Minister and that he would not rest until terrorism was eradicated from the country. He further stated that he had not intended to ask for any specific action, but simply wished to thank the government for its strong stance against terrorism.





Ashanya Dwivedi, Shubham’s wife, shared her perspective on the meeting, describing how PM Modi offered heartfelt condolences and assured the family that the entire nation and government stood with them in their grief. She recalled that PM Modi was visibly saddened and inquired about the details of the terror attack in Pahalgam.





During their conversation, Ashanya expressed her belief that the terrorists intended to sow division between Hindus and Muslims and to disrupt the peace in Kashmir. PM Modi acknowledged her views and agreed with her assessment, reinforcing the idea that the fight against terrorism is far from over and that the government remains committed to ensuring peace and security for all citizens. Ashanya also mentioned that the Prime Minister assured her of another meeting in the future, indicating ongoing support for the family.





The meeting served as a poignant reminder of the human cost of terrorism and the importance of national unity in confronting such acts of violence. The Prime Minister’s gesture of solidarity with the family, combined with his commitment to the fight against terrorism, was widely regarded as a source of inspiration and hope for the country.





The Dwivedi family’s courage and resilience, as well as their gratitude towards the armed forces, were highlighted as exemplary for all citizens, reinforcing the message that the spirit of the people is the nation’s greatest strength in the face of adversity.





