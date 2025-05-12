



During the recent escalation between India and Pakistan, India firmly insisted that all communication regarding cessation of hostilities be conducted directly between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, categorically rejecting any form of third-party mediation or back-channel assurances.





This stance underscored India’s commitment to resolving military crises through established and official military channels rather than political or diplomatic intermediaries.





The conflict intensified following India’s launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The Indian strikes were aimed at eliminating top terror leaders from groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), with a focus on minimising collateral damage. In retaliation, Pakistan launched drone attacks targeting Indian sites, prompting India to respond with precision airstrikes on Pakistani military installations, including key airbases and radar sites.





As the situation escalated, there were significant diplomatic interventions, notably from the United States. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio communicated with Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir and later reached out to Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, conveying Pakistan’s willingness to discuss a halt to military actions.





Despite this, Indian leadership remained steadfast, emphasising that any cessation of hostilities would only be considered through direct communication between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan-explicitly excluding the involvement of American officials, national security advisers, or any back channels.





On May 10, after a period of intense cross-border hostilities, the Pakistani DGMO initiated a hotline call to his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM IST. During this conversation, both sides agreed to halt all military actions-on land, air, and sea-effective from 5:00 PM IST the same day. The agreement was reached without preconditions and was the result of focused military-to-military dialogue, not external mediation. India’s DGMO, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, confirmed that the ceasefire understanding was a direct outcome of bilateral military communication, and further discussions were scheduled to solidify the ceasefire and prevent future violations.





Indian officials explicitly dismissed suggestions from the US administration regarding mediation on broader issues such as Kashmir or the Indus Waters Treaty. According to sources, India’s position remains unchanged: there will be no talks on Kashmir beyond the return of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), and no external mediation is required or desired. India’s approach is now seen as a “new normal” in counter-terrorism, signalling that any hostile action from Pakistan will be met with a decisive and precise military response.





The recent India-Pakistan military standoff was de-escalated through direct and official communication between the DGMOs of both countries. India’s insistence on this channel, to the exclusion of third-party involvement, reflects its broader strategic and diplomatic posture: resolve conflicts bilaterally, maintain a clear and uncompromising stance against terrorism, and reject external mediation in matters of national security and territorial integrity.





ANI







