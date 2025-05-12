



Operation Sindoor marked a pivotal moment in India’s defence history, showcasing the nation’s growing self-reliance and technological prowess in modern warfare. Initiated as a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir-which claimed 26 civilian lives, including that of a Nepali national-the operation was launched in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).





Former DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy emphasised that Operation Sindoor was fundamentally “Atmanirbhar-based warfare,” highlighting the extensive use of indigenous technologies developed by DRDO and Indian industry.





These included advanced anti-drone systems, which played a crucial role in neutralising large numbers of hostile drones deployed by Pakistan. The synergy between DRDO and domestic start-ups resulted in the rapid deployment of effective payloads, radars, and drone countermeasures, underscoring the maturity of India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem.





A standout feature of the operation was the deployment of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, jointly developed by India and Russia. The missile was lauded for its accuracy, reliability, and devastating impact on enemy targets.





Its effectiveness in real-time conflict was a testament to the rigorous training and preparation of Indian armed forces during the missile’s development and trials. Recognising its strategic value, the government inaugurated a new facility in Lucknow capable of producing 100–150 BrahMos missiles annually, further reducing dependence on imports and enhancing India’s strike capabilities.





Operation Sindoor was characterised by high-precision air and missile strikes, as well as the highly successful defence against aerial threats using indigenous systems like the Akash missile and medium-range surface-to-air missiles. The conflict, unlike traditional ground wars, was technology-driven, focusing on the integration of missiles, drones, air defence systems, and advanced aircraft-all developed within India’s borders.





The operation achieved its military, political, and psychological objectives. Militarily, it dismantled key terrorist camps and inflicted severe damage on Pakistani airbases, including the flattening of the Rahim Yar Khan runway and significant hits on the Nur Khan airbase. Politically, India linked the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty to cross-border terrorism, sending a clear message of deterrence. Psychologically, the operation reinforced India’s resolve to strike deep within enemy territory, establishing a new “normal” in its response to terrorism.





Indian armed forces achieved all their operational objectives with precision, and all pilots returned safely. The Indian Air Force successfully downed several Pakistani aircraft and prevented enemy planes from breaching Indian airspace. The leadership emphasised that the aim was to neutralise terrorist infrastructure, not to count casualties, and that the results were evident for the world to see.





Operation Sindoor was a landmark demonstration of India’s Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) defence capabilities, integrating indigenous technology, rapid innovation, and decisive military strategy to achieve comprehensive success across all fronts.





