



India has issued a stern warning to Pakistan following significant military escalations along the border, with New Delhi accusing Islamabad of moving troops into forward positions with offensive intent.





This development comes amid Operation Sindoor, launched by India in response to a major terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which killed at least 26 tourists. India attributes the attack to Pakistan-based groups and has cited it as the trigger for its recent military actions.





Since the initiation of Operation Sindoor on May 7, India has conducted a series of precision strikes targeting what it describes as terrorist infrastructure, including technical facilities, command and control centres, radar sites, and weapon storage areas in locations such as Murid, Chaklala (Rawalpindi), Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sunia. Indian forces have also targeted radar sites at Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base using air-launched precision weapons.





In retaliation, Pakistan has launched multiple attacks using drones, long-range weapons, loitering munitions, and fighter jets, aiming at Indian military sites and infrastructure across the western border. Over 26 locations have reportedly come under attack, including air force bases in Udhampur, Bhuj, Pathankot, and Bathinda, with some Indian equipment sustaining very minor damage. Notably, Pakistan used high-speed missiles to target Punjab’s air base and even struck health facilities and schools, according to Indian military briefings.





India soon launched retaliatory strikes against Pakistan in the wee hours of Saturday, hitting the cities of Islamabad, Lahore, and Rawalpindi and three Air Force bases. Multiple blasts were heard in cities of Pakistan– two in Rawalpindi, one each in Lahore and Islamabad.

Three Air Force bases– Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi, Rafiqi Airbase in Punjab’s Shorkot, and Murid Airbase in Punjab’s Chakwal– were also targeted in the strikes. Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry confirmed India’s attack on Nur Khan Airbase, Rafiqi Airbase but claimed all Pakistani Air Force (PAF) assets are safe.

India used air-to-surface missiles and drones in the strikes. Pakistan lost major air assets in the attack and they could not start their machines.





India has effectively countered all hostile actions by Pakistan, with the armed forces maintaining a high state of operational readiness. Air defence systems have intercepted numerous incoming drones and missiles, and a Pakistani F-16 was reportedly shot down. Blackouts and civil defence drills have been implemented across affected regions to enhance preparedness.





Both sides have engaged in reciprocal artillery shelling, drone incursions, and missile exchanges, resulting in significant casualties and infrastructure damage. India maintains that its strikes are focused, measured, and aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure, while Pakistan claims that civilian areas have been targeted, resulting in at least 31 deaths, including children. Each country accuses the other of escalation and misinformation campaigns.





Diplomatically, the crisis has deepened, with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing borders, expelling diplomats, and recalling its staff from Islamabad. Pakistan has responded with its own set of retaliatory measures, including airspace closure, trade restrictions, and suspension of the Shimla Agreement.





India’s official stance, reiterated by both military and diplomatic representatives, is a commitment to non-escalation, provided Pakistan reciprocates. However, New Delhi has warned that any further hostile actions will be met with an appropriate and forceful response. India’s message remains clear: while it does not seek further escalation, it is fully prepared for any eventuality and will defend its interests vigorously.





