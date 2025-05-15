



In a landmark display of military precision and technological superiority, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed Operation Sindoor, a rapid and decisive strike that shattered Pakistan’s air defences in just 23 minutes.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the operation was launched as a calibrated response to escalating cross-border hostilities and a series of drone and missile attacks on Indian targets, including the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.





Operation Sindoor showcased the IAF’s ability to bypass and jam Pakistan’s Chinese-supplied air defence systems, which included advanced radar and missile installations believed to be variants of the HQ-9 or HQ-16.





Using sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) techniques and electronic countermeasures (ECM), Indian forces rendered these defences ineffective, allowing Indian aircraft to penetrate deep into contested airspace without detection or interception. The mission targeted key Pakistani airbases-such as Noor Khan, Rahimyar Khan, Sargodha, and Skardu-along with radar stations, ammunition depots, and command centres, focusing on high-value assets like radar and missile systems.





A notable feature of the operation was the deployment of indigenous technologies, including long-range drones, loitering munitions, and guided munitions. These assets enabled the IAF to strike with devastating precision, destroying enemy radar and missile systems and crippling nearly 20% of Pakistan’s air force infrastructure, according to official sources.





The integration of counter-unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare assets, and layered air defence-drawing from both Army and Air Force resources-created a robust multi-layered shield that extended from the International Boundary inward, neutralising hostile drones, missiles, and aircraft.





The operation was executed without any loss of Indian assets, underscoring the effectiveness of India’s surveillance, planning, and delivery systems. All Indian aircraft returned safely, and the strikes were described as highly effective and politically calibrated, reinforcing India’s strategic deterrence and military self-reliance.





Operation Sindoor also exposed the depth of foreign involvement in Pakistan’s military operations. The IAF recovered evidence of neutralised hostile technologies, including Chinese-origin PL-15 missiles and Turkish-origin UAVs, highlighting the complex China-Turkey-Pakistan collaboration in drone and missile warfare. Despite these advanced foreign-supplied weaponry, India’s indigenous air defence and electronic warfare networks proved superior.





The success of Operation Sindoor is seen as a milestone in India’s pursuit of military self-reliance, powered by the “Make in India” initiative. In FY 2023-24, indigenous defence production reached a record ₹1.27 lakh crore, with exports surging to ₹23,622 crore in FY 2024-25-a 34-fold increase since 2013-14.





Operation Sindoor demonstrated India’s capability to rapidly neutralise sophisticated enemy defences using indigenous technology, advanced electronic warfare, and precise military planning. The operation reinforced India’s position as a global military power, capable of protecting its sovereignty and deterring external threats with speed, precision, and technological superiority.





Based On HT Report







