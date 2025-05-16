



Multiple credible reports confirm that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was moved to a fortified bunker in Rawalpindi after India launched precision strikes on the strategic Nur Khan Airbase during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.





The Indian strikes, which targeted several key Pakistani military installations including Nur Khan Airbase-located near Pakistan’s General Headquarters (GHQ) and the Strategic Plans Division overseeing the country’s nuclear arsenal-were described as highly effective and caused significant structural damage.





Sources indicate that the relocation of General Munir was both a tactical and psychological response, reflecting the shock within Pakistan’s military leadership at India’s demonstrated deep-penetration strike capability.





Reports consistently state that Munir was moved to a secure bunker within the GHQ complex, where he remained for two to three hours during the height of the Indian attacks. Following this, he was reportedly shifted to a safe house and has not returned to his regular office since the incident.





The move was seen as a precaution to ensure the safety of the army chief amid fears of further strikes, and it also exposed a heightened sense of vulnerability at the top levels of Pakistan’s military command.





Some reports suggest that Pakistan is considering relocating the army chief’s operational base altogether to mitigate future risks. The incident has been widely covered in Indian and international media, with some outlets characterizing Munir’s actions as a sign of panic or fear within Pakistan’s leadership.





General Asim Munir did indeed take shelter in a fortified bunker after India’s strike on Nur Khan Airbase, a move that underscores both the tactical necessity and the psychological impact of India’s military response on Pakistan’s top brass.





