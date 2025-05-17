



Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev has provided a detailed analysis of the recent escalation in India-Pakistan tensions, focusing on three critical developments: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s public admission of an Indian missile strike on the Nur Khan Airbase, India’s evolving retaliatory doctrine, and the Indian government’s decision to send an all-party delegation abroad to counter Pakistan’s global narrative.





Sachdev highlighted the strategic and symbolic significance of the strike on Nur Khan Airbase, describing it as a direct hit to the “nerve centre” of Pakistan’s military infrastructure. The airbase, located adjacent to Islamabad International Airport, is not only a hub for VVIP military flights but also houses key coordination and intelligence units of the Pakistan Air Force.





According to Sachdev, Sharif’s unprecedented acknowledgment of the attack marks a significant escalation and a rare moment of candour from the Pakistani leadership, which has traditionally denied or downplayed Indian military actions on its soil. This admission, Sachdev argued, demonstrates India’s precision strike capability and signals a new level of assertiveness in New Delhi’s security posture.





Turning to India’s response doctrine, Sachdev asserted that ambiguity has been replaced by a clear and firm retaliatory approach. He described the current Indian doctrine as “tit-for-tat, plus,” meaning that any attack on India will be met with an equal or stronger response.





This shift, he explained, is designed to send an unequivocal message to Pakistan’s leadership: provocations will not be ignored, and the cost of aggression will be high. Sachdev emphasized that this approach is measured but uncompromising, reflecting an evolved security doctrine that is more assertive than in previous years.





He underscored that the ultimate goal is for Pakistan to adopt a “live and let live” attitude, warning that the path to normalization depends on changes in Pakistan’s behaviour and understanding of red lines.





Sachdev also welcomed the Indian government’s move to dispatch an all-party delegation abroad as a timely and necessary step to counter Pakistan’s narrative on the international stage. He noted that while world governments are generally aware of the realities behind Pakistan’s claims-particularly regarding Kashmir-public opinion in many countries remains susceptible to misinformation.





By presenting a united front that includes both the ruling party and the opposition, the delegation sends a strong message of national unity and resolve. Sachdev stressed that such outreach is vital for engaging lawmakers, think tanks, and media abroad, and for correcting misconceptions about India in global discourse. He argued that this initiative should have been undertaken earlier, but is especially crucial in the wake of recent events.





In conclusion, Sachdev’s remarks underscore a significant shift in India’s approach to cross-border terrorism and military provocations from Pakistan. The combination of precise military action, a robust and clear retaliatory doctrine, and unified international outreach reflects a new era in India’s security and diplomatic strategy.





This approach, according to Sachdev, is designed not only to deter future attacks but also to reshape the global narrative and ensure that India’s position is clearly understood and supported worldwide.





Based On ANI Report







