



Following a period of intense military escalation triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, India and Pakistan held high-level talks between their Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) on May 12, 2025. Both sides reaffirmed a mutual commitment not to fire a single shot or initiate any hostile action across the Line of Control (LoC) and other borders. This agreement marked a significant step towards de-escalation after days of retaliatory strikes and cross-border exchanges.





The crisis began with a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 people, including 25 Indians and one Nepali national. In response, India launched "Operation Sindoor" on May 7, a coordinated tri-service military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).





The operation involved precision strikes on nine major terror camps and several Pakistani air bases, resulting in the reported deaths of over 100 terrorists and 35–40 Pakistani military personnel. Indian officials emphasized that the strikes were carefully calibrated to avoid escalation with the Pakistani military and were aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure.





On May 10, the Pakistani DGMO called his Indian counterpart, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, to propose a halt in hostilities. This resulted in an immediate cessation of cross-border firing and air intrusions as of 5:00 pm that day. However, the ceasefire was quickly violated, with Pakistan accused of multiple breaches, including drone sightings and explosions in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as attacks on Indian civilians and infrastructure. Despite these violations, both sides agreed to resume dialogue to seek a lasting calm.





The DGMO-level talks on May 12 resulted in a renewed commitment to avoid any aggressive or inimical actions against each other. Both India and Pakistan agreed to take immediate measures to reduce troop presence in forward areas along the LoC and other sensitive sectors. The Indian Army confirmed that the discussions focused exclusively on military de-escalation, with no other issues on the agenda.





US President Donald Trump claimed that his administration played a key role in brokering the ceasefire, using diplomatic and trade leverage to persuade both countries to halt military actions and prevent the risk of a nuclear conflict. Trump praised the leadership of both India and Pakistan for their restraint and willingness to de-escalate during a critical moment.





As of the evening of May 12, the situation along the LoC and other border areas remained tense but relatively calm, with both armies maintaining high alert. Indian officials reiterated that their actions were directed solely at terrorist infrastructure and not at the Pakistani military, emphasizing a desire for peace but also a readiness to respond firmly to any further provocations.





The DGMO-level agreement represents a crucial, though fragile, step towards de-escalation between India and Pakistan. The success of this understanding will depend on both sides' adherence to the ceasefire and the implementation of troop reductions, amid ongoing vigilance and international attention.





