



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly reiterated India’s long-standing policy that any dialogue with Pakistan will be strictly limited to two issues: terrorism and the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).





Addressing the global community and the nation in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, PM Modi made it clear that there will be no negotiations with Pakistan on any other matter. He emphasised that “terror and talks cannot happen together,” and ruled out the possibility of discussing Kashmir except in the context of dismantling terrorist infrastructure and the return of PoK to India.





In his address, PM Modi highlighted the decisive actions taken by the Indian armed forces in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives. Operation Sindoor, launched on the night of May 6-7, targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK, resulting in the elimination of over 100 terrorists. The strikes were described as precise and effective, shattering terrorist infrastructure and morale.





The Prime Minister specifically mentioned that locations like Bahawalpur and Muridke, long considered global centres of terrorism, were linked to major attacks worldwide, including the 9/11 attacks in the US and the London Tube bombings, as well as decades of violence in India. He declared that India’s actions had eliminated the headquarters of terror in response to the atrocities committed by terrorists, including attacks on Indian women.





Following the Indian strikes, Pakistan attempted retaliatory attacks on several Indian military bases between May 8 and 10. The Indian armed forces responded with fierce counter-attacks, targeting multiple Pakistani military installations and causing significant damage, including the destruction of radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base. According to the Director General of Military Operations, Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, 35-40 Pakistani military personnel were killed, and India achieved its operational objectives.





The escalation led to a temporary understanding between India and Pakistan to cease all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea, effective immediately. However, PM Modi stressed that this pause in military action is conditional and that India will continue to monitor Pakistan’s conduct closely. He warned that any future act of terror would be met with a crushing response, and reiterated that India’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism remains unchanged. The Prime Minister also rejected any possibility of third-party mediation, underscoring that India’s position on Kashmir is non-negotiable except for the return of PoK and the handover of wanted terrorists.





PM Modi’s address marks a significant hardening of India’s stance: talks with Pakistan will be strictly limited to terrorism and PoK, with no room for broader negotiations or external mediation. Operation Sindoor is now positioned as a new policy doctrine against terror, signaling India’s readiness to respond forcefully to any future provocations.





Agencies







