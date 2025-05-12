



Operation Sindoor marked a significant demonstration of the Indian Navy's operational readiness, deterrence, and maritime dominance during the heightened conflict with Pakistan in May 2025.





The operation was launched as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 25, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists, including 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. In retaliation, India targeted terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on the night of May 7-8, with the Navy playing a pivotal role alongside the Army and Air Force.





During the operation, the Indian Navy maintained a forward and decisive deployment in the Arabian Sea, particularly with its aircraft carrier and a formidable complement of MiG-29K fighters and airborne early warning helicopters. This deployment established a robust surveillance and defensive "bubble," effectively preventing any suspicious or hostile aircraft from approaching the Carrier Battle Group or Indian territory.





Vice Admiral A N Pramod emphasised that no enemy aircraft was allowed to come within hundreds of kilometres of Indian territory, a feat achieved through persistent maritime and aerial surveillance, advanced radar systems, and a layered air defence mechanism.





The Navy's posture was not merely defensive. It operated as a composite force, integrating air, surface, and subsurface assets for comprehensive maritime domain awareness. The fleet's advanced sensors and continuous monitoring allowed for rapid detection, identification, and neutralization of any aerial threats, ensuring the safety of Indian assets at sea and on land. The Carrier Battle Group, with its integral air wing, provided the first and most critical layer of this defense, maintaining operational readiness both day and night.





Within 96 hours of the Pahalgam attack, the Navy conducted multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea, refining tactics and validating the readiness of crews, armaments, and platforms to deliver precise strikes on selected targets. This show of force and capability compelled Pakistani naval and air units to adopt a defensive posture, confining themselves to harbours or staying close to the Makran coast. The Indian Navy's dominance at sea effectively bottled up Pakistani air elements, denying them any opportunity to pose a threat in the maritime domain.





The Navy's forward deployment and credible strike capability, including the readiness to target key locations such as Karachi, played a decisive role in shaping the conflict's outcome. The overwhelming operational edge of the Indian Navy contributed significantly to Pakistan's urgent request for a ceasefire, as acknowledged by senior naval officials. Throughout the conflict, the Indian Navy remained in a deterrent posture, fully prepared to strike at sea and on land at a time of India's choosing, while continuously monitoring and neutralizing threats as they emerged.





Operation Sindoor showcased the Indian Navy's ability to maintain maritime superiority, deter enemy actions, and provide both offensive and defensive options in a complex threat environment. The operation underscored the Navy's critical role in joint force operations, its integration of advanced technologies, and its unwavering readiness to safeguard national interests during a period of acute crisis.





Agencies







