



In the wake of the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir-which claimed the lives of 26 civilians-India launched a decisive military response against Pakistan, marking one of the most intense escalations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in recent years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a direct address to the nation, outlined the sequence of events, the rationale behind India’s actions, and the broader implications for regional security.





Pakistan’s Assault And India’s Air Defence





Following India’s retaliatory strikes, Pakistan launched a series of missile and drone attacks targeting Indian civilian infrastructure, including schools, colleges, temples, gurdwaras, and residential areas. According to PM Modi, these attacks were intended to inflict maximum psychological and material damage by targeting sacred and civilian spaces. However, India’s advanced air defence systems intercepted and destroyed every incoming missile and drone before they could cross the border, effectively neutralising Pakistan’s offensive and exposing the limitations of its military capabilities.





Operation Sindoor: India’s Retaliatory Strikes





India’s response, codenamed Operation Sindoor, was launched on May 7, 2025, as a tri-service operation targeting nine major terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation was a direct retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, which had been widely condemned for its brutality.





Indian forces used a combination of domestically produced BrahMos missiles and SkyStriker Kamikaze drones-developed under the ‘Make in India’ initiative-to carry out precision strikes deep inside Pakistani territory. Key terror hubs in Bahawalpur and Muridke, long considered the epicentres of global terrorism, were destroyed, and more than 100 militants were reportedly killed.





The strikes also severely damaged several Pakistani airbases, undermining what had been considered the pride of Pakistan’s military infrastructure. The operation achieved its objectives not only militarily but also politically and psychologically, sending a clear message about India’s resolve and technological prowess.





Pakistan’s Response And Diplomatic Fallout





Shocked by the scale and precision of India’s strikes, Pakistan was left reeling and, according to Indian officials, sought urgent intervention from the international community to de-escalate the crisis. Instead of joining India in a united front against terrorism, Pakistan retaliated with further attacks, which were again thwarted by India’s air defence systems. The Indian government asserted that Pakistan’s actions only deepened its isolation and exposed its vulnerabilities.





In the aftermath, India announced a series of diplomatic and economic measures, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of borders, and expulsion of Pakistani diplomats. These steps marked a significant shift in India’s approach, emphasising that “terror and trade cannot coexist; water and blood cannot flow together”.





Strategic And Technological Supremacy





A notable feature of Operation Sindoor was the effective use of indigenous weapon systems, particularly the BrahMos missiles and SkyStriker drones. These systems enabled India to conduct precise and effective strikes, reinforcing the country’s status as a rising power in modern warfare technology. PM Modi highlighted that the success of these domestically produced weapons sent a strong message to the world about India’s growing defence capabilities and strategic autonomy.





Ceasefire And Conditional Pause





After three days of intense hostilities, both sides agreed to a ceasefire, with India declaring a temporary suspension of military operations. However, PM Modi made it clear that this was merely a pause, not an end, to India’s campaign against terrorism. He warned that any future attacks would be met with even greater force and reiterated that any dialogue with Pakistan would focus solely on terrorism and the status of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





Conclusion





Operation Sindoor represents a watershed moment in India-Pakistan relations, demonstrating India’s willingness and ability to respond decisively to terrorism. The operation achieved its stated objectives: dismantling terror infrastructure, inflicting heavy losses on militant networks, and establishing a new strategic deterrence. The episode has also redefined the parameters of engagement between the two countries, with India asserting that peace and dialogue are contingent upon Pakistan’s unequivocal renunciation of terrorism.





The situation remains tense, with India maintaining a vigilant posture and reserving the right to respond to any further provocations. The broader regional and global implications of this stand-off continue to unfold, underscoring the enduring volatility of South Asia’s security landscape.





Agencies







