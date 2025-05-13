



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a forceful address to the nation following the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, which came in the aftermath of heightened military tensions and cross-border hostilities triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025.





In his speech, PM Modi highlighted the launch of Operation Sindoor, India’s decisive military response to the Pahalgam attack, which had claimed 26 lives. The operation, initiated in the early hours of May 7, targeted key terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur-referred to by Modi as “global universities of terror.” According to the Prime Minister, these precision strikes resulted in the elimination of more than 100 terrorists, including several high-profile masterminds who had orchestrated attacks against India for decades.





Following these strikes, Modi stated that Pakistan, rather than cooperating against terrorism, launched a counterattack targeting Indian civilian and military sites. However, he stressed that India’s advanced air defence systems intercepted and destroyed Pakistan’s drones and missiles, describing them as being “scattered like straws” in the sky. This, he said, exposed Pakistan’s military capabilities and left the country desperate and isolated on the global stage.





The rapid escalation led to a fragile ceasefire agreement, brokered with the involvement of multiple international actors, including the United States. The agreement mandated a halt to all military actions across land, air, and sea from 5 p.m. on May 10, 2025. Despite some violations, both sides engaged in talks between their Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs), discussing measures to prevent further hostilities and reduce troop presence along the borders.





PM Modi declared that Operation Sindoor marks a paradigm shift in India’s approach to terrorism, establishing a new policy framework built on three pillars:





Decisive Retaliation: Any terrorist attack will be met with a strong, targeted response, striking at the core of terror infrastructure.





No Tolerance For Nuclear Blackmail: India will not be deterred by nuclear threats and will respond to provocations without hesitation.





No Distinction Between Terror Sponsors and Terrorists: India will treat terror groups and the states that shelter them as a single entity, holding both accountable for attacks against India.





Modi asserted that the suspension of counter-operations is not a conclusion but a conditional pause, contingent on Pakistan’s commitment to cease all terrorist activities and hostilities. He warned that India would remain vigilant and respond robustly to any future provocations. The Prime Minister also underscored that any future dialogue with Pakistan would be limited strictly to issues of terrorism and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, reiterating that “terror and talks cannot coexist” and “water and blood cannot flow together”.





Throughout his address, PM Modi praised the courage and professionalism of the Indian armed forces, intelligence agencies, and scientists, saluting their role in safeguarding national security and executing Operation Sindoor with precision and resolve. He emphasised that India’s strength and patience had been demonstrated to the world, setting a new standard for responding to terrorism.





PM Modi’s address marked a turning point in India’s counter-terrorism policy, sending a strong message of deterrence to adversaries and reaffirming India’s commitment to act decisively against terrorism, regardless of external pressures or threats. The address also reflected a shift in India’s diplomatic posture, making clear that future engagement with Pakistan hinges entirely on its actions regarding terrorism.





