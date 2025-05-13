



India marked a significant milestone in its quest for self-reliance in defence manufacturing with the inauguration of the world’s largest aerospace-grade titanium and superalloy materials plant in Lucknow.





The facility, operated by Aerolloy Technologies Limited-a subsidiary of PTC Industries Limited-was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Lucknow node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor. Spanning 50 acres, this state-of-the-art plant boasts an annual production capacity of 6,000 tonnes, making it the world’s largest single-site titanium re-melting facility.





The plant leverages advanced metallurgical technologies such as Vacuum Arc Re-Melting (VAR), Electron Beam (EB), Plasma Arc Melting (PAM), and Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM), empowering India to domestically produce aerospace-grade materials that were previously imported.





This development is a critical step towards reducing India’s reliance on foreign suppliers, particularly as the country’s annual imports of defence-grade materials, valued at ₹14,000 crore, were projected to rise to ₹35,000 crore by 2026. The Aerolloy complex is expected to play a pivotal role in reversing this trend.





In addition to the titanium plant, foundation stones were laid for seven other advanced facilities under India’s first strategic materials technology complex. These include:





An aerospace precision castings plant, enabling the production of single crystal castings vital for jet engine manufacturing.





An aerospace forge shop and mill products plant, aimed at eliminating the need for imports of billets, bars, and plates for aerospace applications.





An aerospace precision machining shop, which will facilitate the export of ready-to-assemble ultra-precision CNC machined components.





A strategic powder metallurgy facility, which will produce additive manufacturing-grade metal powders, positioning India among a select group of nations with such capabilities.





The STrIDE Academy, envisioned as a skilling hub for CNC, robotics, welding, and mechatronics.





A dedicated R&D Centre to drive innovation in alloys and manufacturing processes.





A notable collaboration with the UK’s Trac Precision Solutions will help India master the production of single crystal airfoils for jet engines, further strengthening the nation’s aerospace manufacturing capabilities.





Company chairman Sachin Agarwal emphasised that the complex represents much more than industrial infrastructure; it is a symbol of India’s scientific prowess, economic strength, and geopolitical resilience.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh echoed this sentiment, stating, “We are not just inaugurating a plant-we are securing India’s strategic future.” The new facility marks India’s transition from being primarily a consumer of defence equipment to becoming a manufacturer, innovator, and exporter in the global defence sector.





The inauguration of the world’s largest aerospace-grade titanium unit in Lucknow is a transformative development for India’s defence and aerospace industries. It not only reduces import dependency but also fosters technological advancement, skill development, and positions India as a key player in the global strategic materials arena.





