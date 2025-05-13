



The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, through its official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, credited the decisive actions of the Indian armed and air forces for compelling Pakistan to halt its firing and military escalation in May 2025.





This assertion follows a period of heightened hostilities between India and Pakistan, triggered by a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, predominantly tourists. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based groups, a claim Islamabad denied.





In response, India launched "Operation Sindoor," commencing with an aerial offensive on May 7, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure within Pakistan.





These strikes marked a significant escalation, with both sides subsequently exchanging missile and drone attacks across military sites, not only in the disputed Kashmir region but also deep into each other's territories, including Punjab. Indian forces specifically targeted key Pakistani Air Force bases, which, according to the MEA, was the principal reason Pakistan agreed to cease hostilities.





Jaiswal emphasised that the forceful and effective attacks by Indian forces on the morning of May 10 played a decisive role in compelling Pakistan to seek an end to military action. He clarified that India's military response was a direct retaliation to the Pahalgam attack and subsequent Pakistani firing, and that India’s policy remained that it would cease fire if Pakistan did the same. This stance was communicated to Pakistan at the onset of Operation Sindoor, and was reiterated during the ceasefire negotiations.





The ceasefire, effective from 5:00 pm IST on May 10, was initiated after Pakistan, facing technical difficulties in establishing direct communication, formally requested a hotline conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries. The timing and terms of the ceasefire were agreed upon during this call.





Throughout the crisis, India maintained its longstanding position on Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that the issue is a bilateral matter and that the main outstanding issue is the vacation of territories under Pakistan’s illegal occupation. The MEA reiterated that India’s actions were strictly in response to terrorism and cross-border aggression, and that this message was consistently conveyed to both the international community and Pakistan.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the armed forces at Adampur Air Base, praised the Indian military for the success of the operations, underscoring the resolve and sacrifice of Indian soldiers. The events of May 2025, analysts suggest, have set a new precedent for India’s future responses to cross-border terrorism and military provocations, lowering the threshold for escalation and signaling a shift towards a more assertive posture in regional security matters.





The forceful actions of the Indian military, particularly the targeted strikes on Pakistani air force bases, were pivotal in compelling Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire, thereby temporarily de-escalating a potentially catastrophic conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





ANI







