



Following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, India has taken a series of stringent measures targeting Pakistani digital presence within its borders.





Among the most high-profile actions was the suspension of the X (formerly Twitter) accounts of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, and Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), from being accessed in India.





This move comes amid escalating diplomatic and security tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, with India directly attributing the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan-based terror outfits, specifically Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot,





The Resistance Front (TRF). Indian investigative agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have cited forensic evidence and intelligence intercepts linking the attack to operatives in Pakistan, with the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) being strongly suspected.





Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a recent interview, acknowledged Pakistan’s troubled history with extremism, stating that while the country has suffered from waves of terrorism and has a past involving support for militant groups, it has since undertaken internal reforms to address these issues. His remarks followed similar admissions by Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif regarding the state’s previous backing of terrorist organizations. However, Bhutto also asserted that such policies are part of the past and not representative of the current government’s stance.





The digital crackdown extended beyond political figures. India also suspended the X account of Pakistan’s Information and Broadcasting Minister Ataullah Tarar after he claimed Islamabad had “credible intelligence” of imminent Indian military strikes, further fueling the diplomatic standoff. Additionally, Instagram accounts of prominent Pakistani celebrities such as Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Atif Aslam were blocked in India. Several Pakistani news outlets and YouTube channels, including Geo News, ARY News, and former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s channel, faced similar restrictions, with the Indian government accusing them of spreading misinformation and content that could incite religious tensions.





The Pahalgam attack itself has been described as the deadliest assault on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, primarily targeting Hindu tourists but also claiming the lives of a Nepalese national and a local Muslim. The attack has sparked nationwide protests in India and led to heightened military alertness, with both sides mobilizing forces along the border.





In public statements, Bhutto has continued to project a dual message-emphasizing Pakistan’s desire for peace while warning of a strong response if provoked, particularly in the context of disputes such as the Indus Waters Treaty. His controversial rhetoric, including the “either water or blood will flow” remark, has drawn sharp criticism in India and further contributed to the tense atmosphere.





The suspension of high-profile Pakistani social media accounts in India reflects a broader pattern of digital and diplomatic retaliation in the wake of the Pahalgam attack. These actions underscore the deepening mistrust and the volatile nature of India-Pakistan relations, with both governments leveraging information controls as part of their broader strategic responses to terrorism and cross-border tensions.





ANI







