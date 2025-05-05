



At the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a comprehensive address advocating for a pragmatic and interest-based approach in India's relations with both Russia and the United States.





Emphasising the concept of "realism," Jaishankar articulated that India’s foreign policy must be grounded in practical engagement rather than ideological alignment, especially in a rapidly evolving global landscape marked by multipolarity and shifting alliances.





Jaishankar underscored the notion of "Russia realism," explaining that India has consistently engaged with Russia based on strategic interests and mutual benefit. Reflecting on the heightened global tensions during 2022 and 2023, he noted that many dire predictions about the Russia-Ukraine conflict had not materialised, reinforcing the value of a measured and realistic approach.





He clarified that India does not take sides but instead seeks balanced engagement, guided by the fundamental principles of realism. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar reiterated India’s openness to assist if possible, while deliberately refraining from prescribing solutions or dictating terms to either party, thereby maintaining India’s diplomatic autonomy and credibility.





Similarly, Jaishankar advocated for "America realism," stating that the best way to engage with the United States is by focusing on mutual interests rather than allowing ideological differences to overshadow potential cooperation. He stressed that India’s relationship with the US should be pragmatic, prioritising areas of convergence while managing disagreements with maturity. This approach, according to Jaishankar, maximises the possibilities for constructive partnership in a complex international environment.





The minister also addressed India’s broader foreign policy philosophy, asserting that India seeks "partners, not preachers." He called for equal and respectful global partnerships, particularly criticising those who advocate standards abroad that they do not uphold domestically. This sentiment was directed at some European nations, with Jaishankar urging them to engage with India on the basis of mutual respect, understanding, and a realistic appreciation of global dynamics.





Looking ahead, Jaishankar mentioned the upcoming Quad meeting, which will focus on the Indo-Pacific region-a strategic area with diverse interests and challenges. He highlighted that India’s engagement in such forums is guided by the same principles of realism and mutuality of interest, reinforcing the country’s commitment to strategic autonomy and balanced diplomacy.





Jaishankar’s remarks at the Arctic Circle India Forum 2025 reaffirmed India’s commitment to a realistic, interest-driven foreign policy. By advocating "realism" in relations with both Russia and the US, he positioned India as a confident, autonomous actor seeking pragmatic partnerships in a multipolar world.





