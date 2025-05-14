



India has forcefully defended its recent air strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, framing them as a direct and necessary response to cross-border terrorism that has claimed civilian lives both in India and worldwide.





According to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), these actions were precipitated by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which targeted Indian and foreign tourists.





The MEA attributed responsibility for the attack to groups linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), which had initially claimed responsibility before retracting under pressure from their handlers.





Jaiswal emphasised that the terrorist infrastructure targeted by India was not only responsible for the deaths of Indian citizens but also for attacks on innocents globally. He stated that the air strikes were essential to prevent further loss of life and disrupt the operational capabilities of these terror networks.





The Indian government maintained that these strikes were conducted strictly within the conventional military domain, countering international speculation about the risk of nuclear escalation.





The escalation led to intense military exchanges, with India reporting precision strikes on key Pakistani Air Force bases and terrorist camps.





Indian officials asserted that these actions compelled Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire, which was formalised on May 10, 2025, after technical discussions between the militaries of both countries. The ceasefire was reached only after India’s effective military operations, which, according to the MEA, forced Pakistan to halt its firing and military activities.





India’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir remains unchanged, with the MEA reiterating that any issues related to the region must be addressed bilaterally, and the only outstanding matter is the return of territories "illegally occupied" by Pakistan.





India also announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, a decision made by the Cabinet Committee on Security on April 23, stating that the treaty would remain in abeyance until Pakistan ends its support for cross-border terrorism in a credible and irreversible manner.





The MEA made it clear that military restraint from India would follow only if Pakistan ceased hostilities first. Should Pakistan resume firing, India would respond in kind. This message was consistently conveyed to both the Pakistani side and international partners, underscoring India’s position that it would not tolerate continued cross-border terrorism or ceasefire violations.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly praised the Indian armed forces for the successful completion of the operation, describing it as a demonstration of the spirit and resolve of India’s military. The MEA also dismissed Pakistani claims of victory as habitual and unfounded, referencing past conflicts where similar assertions were made by Pakistan despite contrary outcomes.





In conclusion, India characterised its response as justified and overdue, asserting that Pakistan has fostered terrorism on an "industrial scale." The Indian government’s actions and statements signal a new normal in bilateral relations, where dialogue and treaties will remain suspended until Pakistan demonstrably abandons its support for terrorism.





