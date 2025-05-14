



A large-scale operation is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s border villages to neutralise unexploded artillery and mortar shells left behind after intense cross-border shelling by Pakistan.





This follows a period of severe hostilities from May 7 to May 10, triggered by India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror sites across the border in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.





In response, Pakistan intensified its shelling, leading to significant civilian casualties, displacement, and property destruction.





The violence resulted in the deaths of at least 28 people and left over 50 injured. The relentless shelling forced more than 200,000 border residents to evacuate their homes and seek refuge in government relief camps or safer areas. While some residents have started returning to their villages, many remain in camps, awaiting official clearance that their homes and fields are free from unexploded ordnance.





Bomb disposal squads from the Army and police are conducting a systematic sweep of affected areas, particularly in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, and Samba districts. These teams are tasked with locating and safely detonating or removing unexploded shells and bombs, which pose a continuing threat to returning civilians. The operation, launched on Monday afternoon, is ongoing, with experts working round the clock to ensure the safety of the villages.





Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo is overseeing the situation, emphasising the government’s commitment to facilitating the safe return of displaced residents. He has assured that compensation will be provided to those whose homes were damaged or destroyed, and that the government will expedite rehabilitation efforts.





Dulloo also highlighted the need for more underground bunkers in vulnerable areas, noting that towns like Rajouri and Poonch, which were hit by shelling for the first time, require enhanced civil defence infrastructure.





Despite a ceasefire understanding reached on May 11, fear persists among border residents. Many who have returned are still spending nights in underground bunkers, wary of further shelling and the risk posed by unexploded ordnance. Residents have called for more bunkers and a special financial package to help rebuild their lives and homes. The trauma of the recent violence has left a deep mark, with community leaders and villagers expressing both grief over lost loved ones and a desire for lasting peace on the borders.





The shelling also claimed the lives of security personnel, including BSF jawan Rambabu Singh from Bihar’s Siwan district, who succumbed to his injuries on May 12. His sacrifice has been widely mourned, and the Bihar government has announced ₹50 lakh in compensation for his family. Singh was recently married and expecting a child, underscoring the personal tragedies behind the statistics of conflict.





Authorities have issued repeated warnings to residents not to touch any suspicious objects and to report them immediately to the police or security forces. This precaution is vital as the clearance operation continues, and the risk from unexploded shells remains high.





The aftermath of the recent India-Pakistan border conflict has left Jammu and Kashmir’s border villages grappling with the dangers of unexploded ordnance, widespread displacement, and significant loss of life and property. The ongoing clearance operation, coupled with government assurances of compensation and rehabilitation, aims to restore a semblance of normalcy, but the scars of conflict and the demand for better protection remain prominent among the affected communities.





Agencies







