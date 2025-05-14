



India has officially welcomed Russia's proposal for direct talks with Ukraine, emphasising the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means to resolve the ongoing conflict.





On Tuesday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's consistent stance, stating, "India welcomes the direct talks that have been announced between Russia and Ukraine.





The talks present an opportunity for both parties to address their concerns through dialogue and diplomacy. India has consistently advocated the need for sincere and practical engagement between Russia and Ukraine to ensure early and abiding peace".





Putin had further elaborated on the choice of venue, noting, "I'm referring to direct talks without any preconditions, and we propose to start immediately next Thursday on the 15th of May in Istanbul. The venue that held them before. Well, it is well known that the Turkish colleagues organised, well, proposed their services to organise such talks, and President Erdogan did a lot to organise those talks in the past."





This statement comes in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent call for resuming direct negotiations with Ukraine, suggesting that talks commence as early as May 15 in Istanbul, Turkey. Putin insisted that these negotiations should proceed "without any preconditions" and highlighted Turkey's role as a facilitator, referencing previous rounds of talks held in Istanbul in 2022.





He asserted that the goal is to address the "root causes of the conflict" and work toward a durable and long-term peace. Putin also expressed openness to negotiating new ceasefires or truces during these discussions, provided both sides are willing to honour them.





The renewed push for direct engagement is occurring amid mounting international pressure for a ceasefire. Western leaders, including those from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Poland, have recently urged Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire or face further sanctions. US President Donald Trump has also prioritised ending the conflict, sending a special envoy to Moscow and warning of additional sanctions should the ceasefire not be respected.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated his willingness to participate in the proposed talks, stating his readiness to travel to Turkey. However, he also noted that Ukraine has yet to receive a clear response from Russia to previous ceasefire proposals.





India's remarks underline its longstanding position of supporting peaceful resolution through direct engagement, rather than military confrontation, and its call for "sincere and practical" dialogue to ensure lasting peace in the region.





