PM Modi with IAF Jawans at the Adampur Air Force Base





Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a forceful address at the Adampur Air Force Station in Punjab, directly countering Pakistan’s recent claims and sending a strong message to both the Pakistani military and terrorist groups operating from its soil.





Standing in front of the advanced S-400 air defence system-at the very base Pakistan falsely claimed to have destroyed with China-made JF-17 fighter jets-PM Modi exposed Islamabad’s disinformation campaign by demonstrating that the airbase and its runway remain fully operational.





In his nearly 30-minute speech, PM Modi credited the Indian armed forces for decisively undercutting Pakistan’s ability to provide sanctuary for terrorists. He declared, “There is no corner left in Pakistan where terrorists can sit in peace. We can hit them no matter where they are in Pakistan.” He emphasised that the Indian military’s recent precision strikes have sent a clear message: neither the Pakistan Army nor the terrorists it shelters have anywhere left to hide.





PM Modi highlighted the success of Operation Sindoor, India’s first tri-service military operation since 1971, which targeted nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. These strikes, he said, resulted in the elimination of more than 100 terrorists and the destruction of key terror infrastructure. He asserted that this operation marks a paradigm shift in India’s doctrine: “Operation Sindoor is the new normal,” indicating that India will now respond to any terror attack with decisive, cross-border action, and will no longer differentiate between terrorists and their state sponsors.





The Prime Minister also directly addressed Pakistan’s attempts at nuclear blackmail, stating that India will not be cowed by such threats and will respond to terrorism on its own terms and timing. He warned that Pakistan now faces only two options: dismantle its terror infrastructure or face annihilation.





PM Modi’s visit to Adampur was also a deliberate rebuttal to Pakistan’s propaganda. By landing at the airbase and meeting with air warriors and soldiers, he demonstrated that claims of the base’s destruction were baseless, further revealing that Pakistan had used doctored satellite images to mislead its own public and the world.





PM Modi’s speech at Adampur was a clear assertion of India’s new, uncompromising stance against cross-border terrorism. He praised the armed forces for their courage and effectiveness, assured the nation of continued vigilance, and warned Pakistan that any future provocation would be met with overwhelming force, making it clear that the era of impunity for terror groups and their patrons is over.





