



India has warmly welcomed the United Kingdom's historic decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago, including the strategically important atoll of Diego Garcia, back to Mauritius after more than 50 years of British control. This agreement marks a significant milestone in the decolonisation process of Mauritius, aligning with principles of international law and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Under the terms of the deal, while Mauritius regains sovereignty over the islands, the UK retains full responsibility for the security of Diego Garcia, home to a critical UK-US military base. The UK will lease Diego Garcia back for at least 99 years at an annual cost of £101 million, with provisions to extend the lease further. This arrangement ensures the continued operation and protection of the base, which is key to regional security and intelligence efforts.





India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed strong support for Mauritius's legitimate claim over the Chagos Archipelago, emphasising India's consistent stance on decolonisation and respect for national sovereignty. India views the resolution of the longstanding Chagos dispute through this bilateral treaty as a positive development for regional stability and maritime security in the Indian Ocean. The MEA highlighted India's commitment to working closely with Mauritius and like-minded countries to promote peace, prosperity, and security in the region.





The agreement also includes financial provisions such as a £40 million trust fund for displaced Chagossians and Mauritian development. The UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer underscored that the deal was necessary to avoid potential legal challenges that could jeopardise the military base's operations, stressing the strategic importance of Diego Garcia for the UK and its allies.





India welcomes the UK-Mauritius treaty as a landmark step in decolonisation and a boost to regional cooperation and security, while the UK secures its strategic interests through continued control of the Diego Garcia military base under a long-term lease.





Agencies







