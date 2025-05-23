



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the book “Ready, Relevant and Resurgent: A Blueprint for the Transformation of India’s Military,” authored by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, on May 22, 2025, in New Delhi.





This significant publication arrives at a pivotal moment when the Indian armed forces are intensifying efforts to achieve jointness among the Army, Navy, and Air Force—a foundational step toward establishing integrated theatre commands, which are seen as essential for optimising military resources and responding effectively to future threats.





The book provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing transformation within the Indian military, emphasising three core pillars: jointness, integration, and self-reliance.





General Chauhan articulates a vision for building a future-ready force capable of securing India’s interests amid the increasingly complex and uncertain geopolitical environment of the 21st century. He underscores the need for the armed forces to adapt to evolving forms of warfare, absorb emerging technologies, and develop new tactics to maintain operational superiority and national security.





A notable aspect of the book is its rare authorship by a serving four-star general, offering first-hand insights into the challenges and opportunities facing India’s defence establishment. General Chauhan draws on his experience and the theme of the March 2023 Combined Commanders’ Conference—“Ready, Relevant and Resurgent”—to frame the reforms necessary for a robust and agile military.





He highlights the importance of aligning military transformation with the national aspiration of “Viksit Bharat” (a developed India) by 2047, advocating for a defence structure that is not only technologically advanced but also rooted in India’s strategic culture and ancient wisdom.





The book details actionable steps for reform, including the creation of theatre commands tailored to specific threats—such as a northern command focused on China, a western command oriented toward Pakistan, and a maritime command for the Indian Ocean region.





These changes are designed to foster interoperability, optimise logistics, and ensure credible modernisation of the armed forces. General Chauhan also stresses the need for synergy among all instruments of national power—diplomatic, economic, and military—to achieve India’s long-term security and development goals.





“Ready, Relevant And Resurgent” serves as both a blueprint and a call to action for India’s military transformation. It advocates for a holistic approach to defence reforms, balancing operational excellence with the imperative to address emerging threats across land, sea, air, space, and cyber domains, while drawing strength from India’s unique heritage and strategic thought.





