Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets naval officers aboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant





India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a recent address to naval personnel aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off Goa, delivered a resolute and unequivocal warning to Pakistan regarding India’s stance on terrorism.





Singh emphasised that India’s patience for Pakistan’s alleged support of terrorism has run out, and the country is prepared to employ every conceivable method—including those beyond Pakistan’s imagination—to counter Pakistan-backed terrorism.





He described Operation Sindoor not merely as a military operation but as India’s direct and comprehensive assault on terrorism, highlighting it as a turning point in India’s approach to national security.





Singh underscored that anti-India activities are openly conducted from Pakistani soil, and India now reserves the right to act against terrorist threats both within and beyond its borders, including across land and sea. He stressed that the international community increasingly recognises India’s legitimate right to protect its citizens from terrorism, and that no external power can now deter India from taking decisive action.





The Defence Minister lauded the Indian Navy’s strategic role during Operation Sindoor, noting that while the Indian Air Force targeted terrorist bases in Pakistan, the Navy’s assertive presence in the Arabian Sea effectively confined the Pakistani Navy to its own shores, thereby preventing any escalation from the maritime domain.





Singh further explained that India’s response was swift, powerful, and precise, compelling Pakistan to seek international intervention to halt India’s military actions. The speed, depth, and clarity of India’s operations during Operation Sindoor not only demolished key terrorist infrastructure but also sent a strong message to both terrorists and their patrons.





By acting decisively and on its own terms, India demonstrated its capability and willingness to defend its sovereignty and citizens, while also showcasing restraint by halting military actions once its objectives were met.





Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025, targeted nine key terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





The operation is widely regarded as a defining moment in India’s counter-terrorism strategy, marking a shift from reactive to proactive and pre-emptive measures.





Singh reiterated that it is in Pakistan’s own interest to dismantle the “nurseries of terrorism” operating on its soil, as India’s tolerance for cross-border terrorism has ended and its resolve to act against threats is absolute.





Rajnath Singh’s address signals a new era in India’s security doctrine—one that prioritises decisive, multi-domain action against terrorism, backed by robust military capabilities and unwavering political will. The success of Operation Sindoor has not only reinforced deterrence but also established India’s readiness to protect its interests by any means necessary.



