



Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari of the Border Security Force (BSF) was felicitated by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, with the prestigious Commendation Disc on 30 May 2025 for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during Operation Sindoor in the Jammu frontier.





Commanding a border outpost situated within direct, eyeball-to-eyeball range of a Pakistani post along the International Border, Bhandari led her troops with remarkable resolve and tactical acumen.





Under her leadership, the BSF unit successfully silenced three forward hostile posts across the zero line—the area closest to enemy territory—by delivering a decisive and effective response to enemy aggression.





Bhandari’s gallantry was displayed under highly challenging conditions. She commanded a forward-deployed BSF company, which included a significant contingent of women constables, who manned gun positions at the border post.





As intense shelling and firing from the Pakistani side persisted, Bhandari and her team, comprising six women constables, held their ground for three days and nights. Despite being offered the option to withdraw, the team chose to stay and defend their positions, ultimately forcing the enemy to retreat from their forward locations.





This act of valour was especially notable as it marked the first active combat engagement for most of the women involved, many of whom had joined the BSF only within the last two to three years.





Neha Bhandari, a third-generation officer from Uttarakhand, comes from a distinguished family of security personnel. Her grandfather served in the Indian Army, and both her parents are members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), underscoring a legacy of service to the nation.





Expressing her pride in commanding a border outpost in the strategically sensitive Pargwal forward area of the Akhnoor sector, Bhandari remarked that her post was approximately 150 meters away from the Pakistani post.





She highlighted the honour of serving at the forward post and giving a befitting reply to enemy positions with all available weapons at her disposal.





The team’s morale and determination were described as exceptionally high, with every member giving their best for the country’s honour. Bhandari’s leadership not only ensured the successful defence of their positions but also set a historic precedent for women in combat roles within the Indian security forces.





The recognition of her bravery by the Army Chief is a testament to her exemplary conduct and the growing role of women in frontline operations.





This episode during Operation Sindoor stands as a significant milestone, demonstrating the capability, resilience, and courage of women officers in the BSF, and reinforcing the spirit of service and sacrifice that runs deep in their tradition.





