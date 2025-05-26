



Indian astronaut-designate Shubhanshu Shukla, along with his three crewmates, has officially entered quarantine as the final phase of preparations for the highly anticipated Axiom Mission-4 (AX-4) to the International Space Station (ISS) begins.





The launch, scheduled for June 8, 2025, will see the crew lifted into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, departing from Kennedy Space Center in the United States.





The mission, which will last up to 14 days, is designed to advance scientific research, educational outreach, and commercial activities in the unique microgravity environment of the ISS.





Quarantine protocols are a critical element of pre-launch operations, ensuring that all crew members remain in optimal health and are free from infections that could compromise the mission or the health of those aboard the ISS.





The isolation period involves regular health checks and final training exercises, providing a controlled environment to minimise any risk of illness.





Before entering quarantine, Axiom Space employees gathered to honour the crew with a traditional send-off, recognising the dedication and hard work of the entire ground and technical team. Shukla, who will serve as the pilot for AX-4, expressed his gratitude to the staff, emphasising the collective effort that has brought the mission to this pivotal stage.





Shukla will be joined by a distinguished international team: mission commander Peggy Whitson, a veteran former NASA astronaut; Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland; and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. Upon docking with the ISS, the crew will embark on a packed agenda, including the implementation of seven microgravity research experiments proposed by Indian principal investigators.





These experiments, selected by ISRO, span a range of scientific disciplines and include the study of ‘water bears’ (tardigrades) to better understand biological adaptation to microgravity. The outcomes of these experiments are expected to foster the growth of a microgravity research ecosystem in India, paving the way for more advanced scientific endeavour within the nation’s space program.





The AX-4 mission is also seen as a crucial stepping stone for India’s ambitious human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan, and for future manned missions. The experience and knowledge gained from this international collaboration will not only enhance India’s capabilities in space research but also strengthen its position in the global space community.





As the AX-4 crew prepares for launch, the mission stands as a testament to international cooperation, scientific advancement, and the relentless pursuit of exploration beyond Earth.





Based On Agency Report







