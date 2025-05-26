



An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda has arrived in Kuwait after completing a significant diplomatic mission in Bahrain. The delegation, comprising MPs from various parties—including BJP members Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad; and former diplomat Harsh Shringla—is part of a broader outreach initiative following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in India.





During their Bahrain visit, the delegation engaged with key figures in the Bahraini government, such as Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa and Shura Council Chairman Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh. These meetings focused on briefing Bahraini authorities about India’s response to the Pahalgam attack and reaffirming India’s zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism sponsored from Pakistan.





The delegation emphasised India’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and highlighted the importance of international cooperation in this effort.





The MPs also interacted with Indian diaspora members and prominent personalities in Bahrain, commending their contributions to bilateral relations and underscoring the diaspora’s role in advancing India's interests abroad. The delegation’s activities included visits to historical sites and community centres, further strengthening people-to-people ties.





The visit to Bahrain was part of a coordinated diplomatic campaign, with seven groups of Indian MPs simultaneously visiting countries across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.





The aim is to counter Pakistan’s global misinformation efforts and present a unified Indian stance against terrorism, especially in the wake of Operation Sindoor—a military operation launched by India on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack. Operation Sindoor targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and was followed by retaliatory actions from Pakistan. A ceasefire was eventually reached after intervention at the military leadership level.





The delegation’s next stop is Kuwait, where similar engagements are planned with senior government officials, civil society leaders, think tanks, media, and the Indian community. The overarching objective remains to reinforce India’s diplomatic outreach, highlight its firm policy on terrorism, and strengthen bilateral and multilateral ties in the region and beyond.





This high-level diplomatic effort reflects India’s strategy of leveraging parliamentary unity and diaspora networks to build international consensus against terrorism and to project its narrative on the global stage in the aftermath of recent escalations with Pakistan.





Based On ANI Report







