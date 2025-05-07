

On May 7, 2025, India launched a major missile strike-codenamed Operation Sindoor-targeting nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, which India described as "terrorist infrastructure" linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. The operation was a direct response to a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, on April 22, which killed 26 Indian and one Nepali tourist. India accused Pakistan-based militants of orchestrating the attack, an allegation Pakistan denies.





Details of the Strike





Targets: Indian missiles struck locations in the Punjab province (including Bahawalpur and Muridke) and in Pakistan-administered Kashmir (Muzaffarabad and Kotli).





Execution: The strikes were carried out using standoff weapons, reportedly without Indian aircraft entering Pakistani airspace.





Duration: 24 missiles were launched in about 25 minutes.





Casualties: Pakistan reported at least 26 civilian deaths, including children, and 46 injured, with mosques among the structures hit. India maintains it targeted only terror camps and avoided civilian or military facilities.





Pakistani Response





Official Reaction: Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, condemned the strikes as an "unprovoked and blatant act of war," claiming a violation of sovereignty and international law. He warned that Pakistan reserves the right to respond "at a time and place of its choosing".





Military Posture: Pakistan scrambled its air force jets and claimed to have downed five Indian aircraft, a claim not confirmed by India.





Retaliation: Pakistan's leadership, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, vowed retaliation and convened an emergency National Security Committee meeting. The government declared a state of emergency in affected areas, closed schools, and placed security forces on high alert.





International Reaction





United States: President Donald Trump described the development as "expected" and urged a swift end to hostilities, while the US State Department and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for restraint and warned against escalation.





Global Concern: There is widespread alarm over the risk of a broader military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





Issue Indian Position Pakistani Position Target Selection Only terror camps, no civilian or military targets Civilian areas and mosques hit, 26 civilians killed Justification Response to Pahalgam terror attack, focused and non-escalatory Unprovoked act of war, violation of sovereignty and international law Retaliation Proportionate response to cross-border shelling by Pakistan Vows of retaliation, claims to have shot down Indian aircraft





The strikes mark the most significant escalation between India and Pakistan in over two decades, with both sides trading accusations and preparing for possible further military action. The situation remains extremely volatile, with international actors urging restraint to prevent a broader conflict.





